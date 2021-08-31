Baysox Release 2022 Season Schedule

The Bowie Baysox have announced the club’s 2022 regular season schedule for the team’s 30th season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox open the 2022 campaign at home with a three-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, April 8. During the 2022 season, the Baysox will play a total of 138 games (69 home/69 road) concluding Sunday, September 18.

The most common opponents the Baysox will have next season are the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) and Akron Rubber Ducks (Cleveland Indians) whom the Baysox will play 24 times each. The second most common opponents are the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) and Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) who the Baysox will play 18 times each.

Opponent MLB Affiliate Home Games Road Games Total Games

Akron Cleveland 12 12 24

Altoona Pittsburgh 12 6 18

Binghamton N.Y. Mets 6 6 12

Erie Detroit 6 12 18

Harrisburg Washington 6 12 18

Hartford Colorado 6 0 6

New Hampshire Toronto 0 0 0

Portland Boston 0 0 0

Reading Philadelphia 0 6 6

Richmond San Francisco 15 9 24

Somerset N.Y. Yankees 6 6 12

The Baysox will not face off against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) or Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) during the 2022 regular season.

Download (PDF, 223KB)

Game times for games during the 2022 regular season will be announced in the next few weeks.

Order your 2021 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports