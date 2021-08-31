THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Baysox Release 2022 Season Schedule

| August 31, 2021, 01:39 PM

The Bowie Baysox have announced the club’s 2022 regular season schedule for the team’s 30th season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox open the 2022 campaign at home with a three-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, April 8. During the 2022 season, the Baysox will play a total of 138 games (69 home/69 road) concluding Sunday, September 18.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The most common opponents the Baysox will have next season are the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) and Akron Rubber Ducks (Cleveland Indians) whom the Baysox will play 24 times each. The second most common opponents are the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) and Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) who the Baysox will play 18 times each.

Opponent                   MLB Affiliate  Home Games  Road Games   Total Games

Akron                           Cleveland                    12                    12                    24
Altoona                        Pittsburgh                    12                      6                    18
Binghamton                N.Y. Mets                      6                      6                    12
Erie                              Detroit                           6                    12                    18
Harrisburg                   Washington                   6                    12                    18
Hartford                      Colorado                       6                      0                      6
New Hampshire          Toronto                         0                      0                      0
Portland                      Boston                          0                      0                      0
Reading                       Philadelphia                  0                      6                      6
Richmond                    San Francisco              15                      9                    24
Somerset                     N.Y. Yankees                 6                      6                    12

The Baysox will not face off against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) or Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) during the 2022 regular season.

Download (PDF, 223KB)

Game times for games during the 2022 regular season will be announced in the next few weeks.

Order your 2021 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

 

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports

About the Author - Bowie Baysox Staff

Connect with the Author

rss feed

«
»