Baysox Bullpen Falters in 13-10 Defeat
A prolific offensive night wasn’t enough for the Baysox as Somerset stunned Bowie with a six-run, eighth-inning rally to defeat the Baysox in the series opener 13-10. Somerset leapfrogged the Baysox into second place by a half-game.
Somerset led early 4-0 after leadoff hitter Oswald Peraza lined a three-run home run to left-center in the top of the second inning. But the Baysox had the answer. The first six Baysox batters reached in a seven-run, second-inning rally that lifted the Baysox to a 7-4 lead.
Bowie would then add two more runs in the fourth inning. With two on and two down, Zach Watson lined a sharp double to left plating both runners and giving the Baysox a 9-4 advantage. It would be a huge night for Watson who went 3-for-5 with five RBI’s on the night.
But for a third time in the first seven games of the homestand, the Baysox could not hold onto a late lead. Down 10-6, Somerset plated a run in the sixth before their eighth-inning rally.
Somerset loaded the bases with two batters being hit by a pitch and a walk to open the inning. Oswaldo Cabrera then singled home a run. Josh Breaux would then double home two on a soft fly down the right-field line to tie the score at 10-apiece.
Then with runners at the corners and one down, Dermis Garcia hit his league-leading 26th home run of the year. The three-run shot hit the batters eye in center to lift Somerset to a 13-10 advantage.
Along with Watson, Andrew Daschbach, Toby Welk and Chris Hudgins had multi-hit games in the high-scoring affair.
The Baysox continue their series with Somerset Wednesday, September 1st with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. RHP Kyle Brnovich will get the start as Bowie looks to bounce back.
The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.
