August 9, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Shootings and Fires. Tax Free Week. Annapolis Mall Stuffing The Bus.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police investigating a double shooting in Severn and a teenager shot in Pasadena. A family’s home and business were destroyed in a fire. It is Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week. The Annapolis mall ants to help local students. A great bonus podcast with Elektric Voodoo and a Local Business Spotlight with Citizen Pride. And the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse has a stamp–go get it at the post office or online!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is back from vacation with your Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, August 9th, 2021 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! I hope you all had a fantastic weekend! I kicked off my weekend with the Annapolis own Center Friday Night Concert which was great–another one this Friday with The Reagan Years–they’re free. Go to them. This weekend got me excited for Navy Football–went to the media day on Saturday and then to the Fan Fest. Bring on September 4th when the Mids take on Marshall…you can get tickets at navysports.com if you don’t already have them. And, I got a short bike ride in yesterday–so another good weekend in the books! But now it’s Monday so let’s get into the news– shall we?

I need to update you on some later Friday news to start. A LOT of shootings going on on Friday and a lot of helicopters taking people to shock trauma. At 345pm, Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 1100 Block of Reece Road in Severn for a shooting. Two male victims were found and both were sent to shock trauma, one in critical condition and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe this was a targeted incident, but they do not have a suspect at this time. Less than 6 hours later, police got a call for another shooting in the 7800 Block of Levy Court in Pasadena. This time it was a 16-year-old male and he was shot in the head and sent to shock trauma–police said the injuries were also non-life-threatening. And again they do not have a suspect and believe it was targeted. If anyone has information on either of these, call the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700

A single-family home on Mill Court in Arnold was destroyed by fire on Friday. A neighbor made the initial call to 911 and then other calls followed. Forty firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Annapolis, and Naval Support Activity Fire Departments responded. There were no injuries, but there was an estimated $400,000 in damage. Thankfully, most of the family, and their pet, were not at home and visiting relatives in Virginia. But, the occupants not only lost their belongings and memories, but they also ran a small business from the home and are now effectively out of business. There has been a go fund me set up for them and if you go to the story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net we have a link there.

Just a reminder that yesterday kicked off Maryland Tax-Free Week. All clothing and footwear individually priced at less than $100 are tax-free regardless of the quantity purchased. And students who promote Maryland Tax-Free Week on social media with the hashtag #SHOPMDTAXFREE could win a $500 or $1000 scholarship to a Maryland university, college, or trade school.

But the Annapolis Mall is getting in on this action with an initiative to take advantage of the tax savings and help the community. Stuff the Bus is a school supply drive through August 20th. They are looking for backpacks, pencils, paper, notebooks, etc to help some needy students in our community get this year off to a good start–gosh they all need it after last year! Buy your donations and bring them to the courtyard by Crate & Barrel inside the Annapolis Mall before the 20th. On the 12th there will be super-heroes present along with a rock band to help you stuff the bus. But there is something in it for you– any donors are automatically entered into a drawing for a mall-wide gift card for $250. All the details including wish lists and additional promotions are available at westfield.com/annapolis

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Joe Barsin of Citizen Pride–always love talking to him. Up this Saturday, we chat with Dana Stibolt from Mac Medics and if you are a tech-minded person–this one is for you. And we also dropped a fun one with Scott Tournet from Elektric Voodoo who will be at Rams Head On Stage later this month. Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday! And we are always looking for new ones to spotlight–so if you know any business..put us in touch–there is no cost and we love speaking to them all!

And a final reminder, the lighthouse series of forever stamps made their debut in the rain on Saturday and one of them is our very own Thomas Point Lighthouse. It was a fun, if soggy ceremony, but the 55 cent forever stamps are available online or at your local post office–pick up a sheet, they’re spectacular. And if you want to go out to the lighthouse and inside..bad news…all tours for 2021 are sold out! So make plans for 2022–and all the details for tours are at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park’s website.. amaritime.org —they are one of the key partners in the Thomas Point Lighthouse.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is back from a well-deserved vacation without internet! She’s here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

All that coming up in just a bit!

