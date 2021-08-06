August 6, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Wrong Way Crash. Local Teen Drowns In OC. Masks In Schools. Crab Feast!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on I-97 that claimed the life of a Howard County man. A 17-year-old Annapolis teen drowned in Ocean City. Masks will be required in schools this fall. Governor Hogan is requiring vaccinations for some state employees. It's National Oyster Weekend this weekend and Shop Maryland Tax-Free week next week. Events this weekend include the Navy Football Fan Fest, a Thomas Point Shoal stamp release, the Annapolis Rotary Crab Feast, and a car show on West Street!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 6th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Boy the S hit the fan news-wise yesterday just after we released the DNB. We’ll get you all caught up on that. We made it another week and it is the weekend so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 32-year-old Ellicott City man. Very early yesterday morning, he somehow ended up heading south in the northbound lanes of I-97 just south of the Baltimore Beltway. The Honda he was driving collided head-on with a northbound Acura. The driver of the Honda was declared deceased at the scene and the two people in the Acura were sent to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. Police are not sure how he got turned around or where he may have entered 97, and they have not ruled out any impaired driving just yet.

And WBOC reported that the body of a 17-year-old teen who had gone missing on Wednesday while swimming in the waters off 112th Street in Ocean City was recovered yesterday afternoon. The teen has not been identified, but authorities say he was from Annapolis. They believe he got caught in a rip current and struggled to stay afloat. We should have more information on this a bit later today. If you are ever caught in a rip current or riptide..never try to swim against it, you’ll lose. While it sounds illogical, swim parallel to the shore until you are free from the current that is taking you out to sea, and THEN head to shore.

Some COVID news. As expected, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools will take the recommendations of the health department and require masking in all school facilities by all students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Masking outdoors is required only for the unvaccinated in large group situations. They are working on setting up a testing protocol. Dr. Arlotto also said that there are no plans for any form of hybrid education this year and he is planning a full five-day week for students for the entire year.

Governor Hogan’s announcement yesterday was nothing earth-shattering. Trading off his “wear the damn mask” line earlier in the year, today he said, “get the damn vaccine”. He is also requiring state employees who work in congregate facilities …jails, veterans’ homes, etc. to be vaccinated or be subject to regular testing. He encouraged private nursing homes and the like to take a similar stance. He reiterated that he is not ordering a mask mandate, but said that local authorities have the authority and they should do what they feel they need to do. This was politically very well played.

There are a couple of things happening over the next few days. Despite it being August and not having an R in the month, it is National Oyster Weekend (which I am confident is a made-up holiday), but it is an initiative to raise awareness of the Oyster Recovery Partnerships work at growing oysters in the bay and the recycling efforts. To that end, if you are an oyster lover– there are a ton of restaurants across Maryland, DC, and Virginia with some amazing recipes and specials. You can get them all at nationaloysterday.org

That was this weekend. But starting on Sunday, it is the annual Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week. Get those back-to-school clothes and shoes and some winter and spring duds too. As long as the article itself is under $100, you will save the 6% sales tax on unlimited articles… so, 1000 sweaters at $99 a pop is cool and you save $5940. 1 sweater at $101 and it is gonna cost you $6.06. And the first $40 of any backpack or book bag is also tax-free. And I have to say, while this is a program that has been around for a while, Comptroller Franchot really has been on the forefront of providing breaks where he can to everyone during COVID.

And as we start to wrap up, let’s mention a few events this weekend. Tomorrow at 10:00 AM it is the Navy Football Fan Fest. No players this year..thanks COVID.. but there will be a ton of fun on the field with giveaways, games and you can buy your tickets too. At noon, the Annapolis Rotary starts loading up cars for crab feasts all over the county. It is the Annapolis Rotary Crab Feast and it is a to-go feast this year. So get your neighbors together and have one in a cul de sac. You need to place your orders by 6 pm TONIGHT to get in on it. Go to annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast to place that order!

At 2 pm down at City Dock, the Post Office will be releasing the new commemorative stamp for the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse. If you are a philatelist, you can get an issue day cancellation of the stamp which will be sold there in a pop-up post office. There will be some speakers as well and I am always looking forward to hearing Dave Gendell who ..well, wrote the book! It’s a short one–they promise to wrap it up by 230 PM.

And Sunday for you car enthusiasts… it is Carriages on West Street sponsored by the Annapolis Corvette Club. They expect close to 100 mostly Corvettes to line the first block of West Street–between Calvert and Church Circle but from the C1 in the early 50s to the C8 today. It is free and it will be a cool show with lots of great photo opportunities!

OK so that's it for the news and events today, but I want to remind you that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight– Joe Barsin, artist extraordinaire from Citizen Pride. And looking to NEXT weekend–Dana Stibolt from MacMedics is on deck.

