August 5, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Body Recovered. Masking Guidelines for Schools. Library Meetings. Shark Attack.

Today…Authorities recovered the body of a missing boater. The Health Department issued guidelines for testing and masking for schools. Meeting at the library just got cheaper and easier! Hogan is to give a COVID update today. Shark attack in Ocean City, but no sharks at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park for Tides and Tunes!

It's Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 5th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

What a glorious day it was yesterday and today looks like a repeater. I was reading that NOAA just upped their hurricane forecast for this year…we’ll have to see what George from DCMDVA Weather has to say about that tomorrow! Well, it IS Thursday and we are in the home stretch for the week, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

We have the unfortunate details of the missing boater from Tuesday afternoon. Yesterday just after noon, NRP located the body of 21-year-old Sebastian Buelvas. Apparently, a small sailboat was towing a kayak and Buelvas was attempting to board the kayak without a life vest when he fell into the water. Two others on the sailboat entered the kayak and it flipped putting them in the water. They were picked up by a passing vessel. None of them were wearing life vests. A tragic story that very easily did not have to play out like this.

The County Health Department has weighed in on masking, testing, and vaccines at schools in Anne Arundel County. Now, these are only guidelines and do not have many teeth as the school system and all private schools will make their own determinations…but these will likely play into their decision making. Masks…all students, faculty, staff, and visitors, in K-12 should wear masks indoors. Outdoors is fine without a mask, but for unvaccinated people in crowded settings..think football game, a mask is recommended. Testing, they recommend setting up a testing program with the MD Department of Health COVID Task Force to test all students, faculty, and staff periodically, with elementary students being tested weekly. And as for vaccines, they reiterated that it was available for free for all people 12 and older and they recommend that anyone who is eligible for a vaccine get it before the start of school. And as a reminder, Masking is now required in all city, county, and federal government buildings starting today– the post offices followed the feds a few days ago, and the County and City start today.

And Governor Hogan has scheduled a COVID update at 2 pm this afternoon. On Tuesday he said that he was not considering a statewide mask mandate. I am not sure what he will say today, but, again, I suspect that some restrictions may be on the horizon, the case rate keeps going higher and higher.

And I want to clarify, or maybe add something to a story I mentioned the other day about the elimination of Dock STreet’s tent and reduction of their recovery zone. The City says they are only doing this because their recovery zone was taking up a travel lane and not parking spots. They did say that the recovery zones have all been changed throughout the pandemic, although the current configuration had been there for a while. But it is not against Dock Street, but the need to get the road opened.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library changed up a policy. They used to charge to use their meeting rooms in their branches…not the case any longer. And you used to have to do this convoluted application process to reserve one…not the case any longer. They are free to use and can be reserved online sixty days in advance. I have been able to sneak into two rooms at the West Street library to record podcasts and they are great. Officially, they are not taking reservations however until September 7th.

And finally, as if I needed yet another reason to never visit Ocean City Maryland…shark attacks! A 12-year old Pennsylvania girl suffered 20 cuts and bites that required 42 stitches to sew up. She was standing in knee-deep water and did not realize what happened until she ran out of the ocean. The ER doctor confirmed it was a shark based on the unique bite. However, as one might expect in a tourist town, in the summer, with a shark… Ocean City says they are looking into it and consulting experts. Someone ought to make a movie–sounds like a decent plot.

BUT, you know who doesn’t have sharks attacking 12-year-old-children? The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park–that’s who. So, take your family out for a shark-free time tonight to their Tides and Tunes concert. It’s technically free, but they ask for a $10 donation. Food trucks, bars, a great vibe, and no sharks. Crabs maybe, but no sharks. That’s important! Davidson Exchange is bringing the tunes of the 60s and 70s so bring your dancing flip flops. Get’s underway at 7 pm.

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend is Citizen Pride. And make sure you let your favorite businesses know we are doing them and tell them to reach out. They are completely free!

A quick thank you to the four sponsors for today's Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

