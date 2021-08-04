August 4, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Missing Sailor. Carjacking. Eviction News. Navy Fan Fest. Boat Show News.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A sailor went missing near the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse when the sailboat capsized. Anne Arundel County Police investigating a carjacking that sent a man to shock trauma. County Executive Pittman laid out the measures the County is taking to prevent evictions. The Annapolis Boat Shows have a new leader after the retirement of Paul Jacobs. The Navy Fan Fest this Saturday will look a bit different due to rising COVID numbers!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yeah, it is hump day and I can almost taste the weekend! But before we get to the weekend, we need to get to the news…so shall we?

We will have more information on this later today so please check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net but a small sailboat capsized near the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse yesterday afternoon at about 3:30 pm with three people aboard. Two were rescued by a passing boat but one is still missing and there was a search underway last night both on the water and from the air. It is reported that he may not have had on a life vest. We hope to have an update on this a bit later this morning.

Wow, this is terrifying. On Monday night just before 11 pm, two men were in Brooklyn Park looking for the car of one of the men’s girlfriends. They stopped at Patrick Henry Drive and Dell Avenue to ask a group of mostly teens if they had seen it. Well, several members of the group began to attack the driver, stole the keys and the car, and fled. And of course, the group also fled. The victim was taken to shock-trauma for his injuries and is in stable condition, the car was found in Baltimore yesterday. And the only thing the police have to go on at this point is it was a mixed group of about 15 people consisting of black and white, male and female, and the age range from late teens to early 20s. If anyone has any info…410-222-6135

We have some updates on evictions in Anne Arundel County. Yesterday, County Executive Pittman laid out what the County and the Arundel Community Development Services has done and will do to help as many people remain in their homes and thwart eviction. They are reaching out to landlords, provided funding to staff an office near the courthouse, working with the sheriff to know who is being evicted so they can be moved up in a priority line for legal representation, and working with judges to get postponements of proceedings. Kathy Koch with ACDS says they have the money and resources to help everyone, they just don’t have the time. The two takeaways were that if you are facing eviction to NOT vacate your home because once it is vacated there is no recourse. The other was that if you are summoned to court, go. They have attorneys present at the courthouse that will provide you legal representation. The moratorium on evictions in Maryland is scheduled to end on August 15th. But this may all be moot as late yesterday, the CDC issued a new moratorium that will last until October 3rd. Hopefully, this will give the County and the ACDS the time they say they need to make sure no one loses their housing! To be continued I suppose!

This one surprised me. Paul Jacobs is retiring. Paul is the GM and one o the owners of the Annapolis Boat Shows and announced his retirement yesterday after 50 years of boat shows and a dozen years as the chief caretaker of the institution. Replacing him will be longtime show manager Sheila Jones. She has been the manager since 2013 and the face of the show and co-owner Mary Ewenson said she was the obvious choice. I am sorry to see Paul go, but looking forward to working more closely with Sheila and wish Paul and his wife nothing but the best as they figuratively (and I suppose literally) sail off into the sunset! Well done! And remember, the boat shows .. Power is October 7-10 and Sail is October 14-18 and tickets are on sale now I am pretty sure!

With the increase in COVID cases, and a horrible season last year, Navy Football is not taking any chances this year. They announced the modification of this Saturday’s Navy Fan Fest. Unfortunately, the players and coaches will NOT be in attendance. They will have free t-shirts for the first 300 kids, and of course all the fun down on the field. Ticketing reps will also be on hand to help you score some digital tickets. Admission is free and Navy athletics is asking all non-vaccinated fans to wear a facemask. The home opener for this season is September 4th against Marshall where former AD for both Marshall and Navy, Jack Lengyel, will be honored!

And finally, congrats to Miss Bridget Bell who has the Twitter handle of @ImARealBeach– she is going to Jazz on the Narrows! She was the first to identify that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Eric Clapton were frequent guests in Muddy Waters home! And this is great, she is a Chicago transplant that just moved to Annapolis–so thank you for finding us and for listening and welcome to the area, we’re glad to have you. If you have not checked your Twitter DM–please do, I left you a message about getting these tickets to you!

