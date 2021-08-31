August 31, 2021 | Daily News Brief | ACDS Exec. Dir. Retires. Apple Store Closed. Bonus Pods.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… The long-time director of the Arundel Community Development Services is retiring. Public works wants your input on a bike/pedestrian path on Riva Road. The Apple Store in the mall has closed temporarily. International Overdose Awareness Day and there’s a remembrance tonight in Glen Burnie. Lifeline 100 is giving 30% of registration fees to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, and Soul are giving matching money to our schools. Two bonus pods dropped with Jo Ann from The Light House and Noel Casler who managed the Trumps for six seasons on the Celebrity Apprentice! Plus it is ticket Tuesday with sails on the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Skipjack Wilma Lee…and some sweet consolation prizes too!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

And just like that, August 2021 is history. As is a 20-year war in Afghanistan. We have a bunch of stories today, so let’s get into it..shall we?

Yesterday afternoon, County Executive Pittman announced the retirement of Kathy Koch who was the Executive Director of the Arundel Community Development Services or ACDS. Not to be confused with the band of a similar name! Break down the name and that is what the quasi-public organization does–they develop communities and under the leadership of Koch, they saw tremendous success including preserving more than 3000 affordable rental units across the county, revitalizations in Galesville, and Brooklyn Park. Recently, she was on the front line of eviction prevention during COVID. Her retirement is effective December 31st so she’ll be here to help acclimate a replacement!

The County Public Works Department wants your input. They are studying putting in a shared path along Riva Road from old Forest Drive and Annapolis High–a shared path is for bikes and pedestrians. I am a fan of this as I see more and more people walking in that area and with the development of the old Arinc property coming with housing–there will be more. By the way, they started demolition over the weekend. You can put your two cents in online–there’s a big old URL, but head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and search for Riva Road Path and we have the links for you.

Here’s a bit of a mystery. The Apple Store in the Annapolis Mall is closed temporarily. The website says they will open again on Saturday, but offers no reason. Phone calls went unanswered. Apple was one of the first to close all stores when COVID struck in the spring of 2020, so maybe this is a result of the surging Delta variant? Or maybe they just can’t get employees? Anyhow, my advice is to avoid the mall– head to MacMedics. They have true experts that have seen it all and fixed it all. They can usually do it in-house on the same day. And if you need to purchase, they sell it all with the exception of the iPhones at the same price as the Apple store or website–that’s because they are an Apple Premium Service Provider.

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day and as they have for the past five years, Recovery Anne Arundel is holding a remembrance event for those lost to an overdose and their families. The doors open at 630 pm tonight at the Arundel Christian Church at 710 Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie. Due to COVID, they are limiting capacity to 250 people, so if you are planning to go get there as early as possible. The program itself will begin at 7 pm.

And as we start to wrap up–two feel-good stories. The first, the Lifeline 100..that bike ride on October 3rd that everyone ought to do will be donating 30% of all registration fees between Tomorrow and September 12th. The ride has different lengths..15, 30, 40, 65, and 100 miles. I’ve done it several times and it’s a lot of fun. Register and join our team and ride together! Go to Lifeline100.org And the other is about three local businesses coming together to support our schools. K&B True Value Hardware, bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, and Soul have teamed up… shop at K&B and make a voluntary donation to the school of your choice and the three of them will match it up to $12,500. That is a potential $25 grand for the PTAs of our local schools! So go shop there. I had to stop in twice recently and gave $5 each time to Georgetown East! But the local private schools are included too!

Hey, did you notice I screwed up yesterday? I got my scheduling off and we dropped two bonus pods at noon yesterday–both really worthwhile if I say so myself. Jo Ann Mattson, the Executive Director of the Light House talks about how they are dealing with COVID and how the need is greater than ever–and how you can help. And Noel Casler…wow…here’s a guy that worked on the Celebrity Apprentice for 6 seasons and was tasked with managing the Trump family. The man has some stories, he divulged a few for me, but he is gonna spill it all on September 16th at the Rams Head On Stage. Head to RamsHeadOnStage.com and pick up some tickets–this is one you don’t want to miss.

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday. While I am waiting on Rams Head to give me some more tickets to give away, let’s get the wind in our hair with a 2-hour sail on the Skipjack Wilma Lee at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Just send out a tweet saying “Hey @eyeonannapolis, I want to win a sail on the #WilmaLee at @mcnasbys” and I will pick a few winners–and fear not, there will be some consolation prizes that do not suck! Good luck!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics–especially now with the Apple store closed for a while!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your gradually getting wetter and locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

