August 30, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder in Severn. Ballots in the Mail. Rotary Crabs. Poetry Release.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, August 30th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! August 2021 is fading into history pretty fast and I noticed the days are getting shorter–pretty soon the cool fall temps will be here and I for one can’t wait! But now it’s still August and it is Monday so let’s get into the news– shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the county’s 13th murder of 2021. At about 230 am on Saturday, police responded to Periwinkle Way in Severn for a domestic dispute. They arrived and found Eddie Dawson, 35 of Odenton in the roadway with stab wounds in his chest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigation revealed that Dawson had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home to confront her and her new boyfriend. An altercation ensued and the new boyfriend ended up fatally stabbing him. Police did make an arrest of a 26-year-old male from Harrisburg, PA, and charged him with 1st and 2nd-degree murder. Despite an arrest, police are still looking for info– 410-222-4700 is the number.

Hey, Annapolis Democrats in Wards 3, 4, and 8–expect to get a primary ballot in the mail very soon. The City is mailing them out today to registered Democrats in those wards. Since there are no other contested primary races, residents in the other wards and all republicans and independents will not receive one this time. Every registered voter will get one for the general election and you will get them sometime in October. So, what to do if yo get a ballot–easy–vote. You will be able to fill out the ballot and mail it in if you trust the post office, or take it and deposit it into a ballot dropbox. Or, you can go old school and vote in person on September 21–the primary date. The races are between Rhonda Pindell Charles and Keanuu Smith-Brown in Ward 3, Sheila Finlayson and Toni Strong Pratt in Ward 4, and Ross Arnett and Kati George in Ward 8.

Back on August 20th, the Severn River Association and the Oyster Recovery Partnership celebrated planing nearly 25 million oysters in the Severn River. The spat was dumped on the Traces Hollow reef off of Jonas Green Park and the cost was covered by a grassroots fundraiser asking people to buy a bushel of spat, and a donation from Smyth Jewelers who planted 1000 oysters for every engagement ring sold. You can learn more about this and other initiatives and ways to help at buildareef.org

More good news! The Annapolis Rotary held their crab feast on August 7th and for the second year in a row, it was a Crabs-To-Go affair. 175 bushels of crabs and $4000 in raffle tickets were sold netting $13,500 which will be divvied up and distributed to local nonprofits in the community. This is really the definition of a community helping community! Way to go Rotary…and way to go Annapolis.

As we wrap up, here’s a cool event you want to check out at the Annapolis library tomorrow. Students from Annapolis High have published a poetry book called “Around Each Corner” and there is a launch party tomorrow from 3 pm to 4 pm. In all, 45 poems are included and the poetry is based on the poet’s background, experiences, lives, and traditions. And copies of the book will be available for purchase! More great stuff happening at the library!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday Pat May from Propa and if you love plants, I hope you grabbed the app from this Annapolis start-up. Up this coming Saturday–Scout and Molly’s! Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday and are completely free–so if you know of a local business that needs to be spotlighted, let me know, or let them know to reach out to me! And keep your ears open for a few bonus pods in the coming weeks– the Light House, and Village at Providence Point, and maybe a few more! And tomorrow is ticket Tuesday so you want to be sure to listen for a chance to win!

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report–and I hear we may be seeing some rain from Ida a bit later this week!

All that coming up in just a bit!

