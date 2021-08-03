August 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief | National Night Out. Masks On. Tents Down. Jazz On The Narrows Tix.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…It is National Night Out, come join the APD and AFD from 5 pm to 8 pm all over the City. County Executive Pittman’s big announcement was not so big–employees and visitors need masks in County buildings and employees need vaccinations or tests. Dock Street lost in court and a judge ordered their tent away. A career fair for tradesmen and women. Winners from last week’s ticket Tuesday and a new one for tickets to Jazz on the Narrows!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Today we have a contest winner and a new ticket Tuesday to get to, so let’s get right into the news first.. shall we?

Tonight it is National Night Out across the country and Annapolis is no exception–come out and hang with the PoPo and the Fire Department, check out their gear, their dogs, and get to know them. Play some games, have some snacks and even learn a bit. It all goes down from 5 pm to 8 pm tonight at Annapolis Gardens, Annapolis Walk, Bay Ridge Gardens, the new Annapolis Library on West Street, Obery Court, and Woodside Gardens.

County Executive Pittman’s big announcement was not quite as big as I thought it might be. Essentially he said that masks would be required inside county buildings and that all employees would need to be vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests in order to report to work. And as Anne Arundel County does–Annapolis falls in line as well. So, this Thursday, August 5th–employees and visitors to county and city buildings will be required to have masks. And starting September 13th, County and city employees will have to have had their vaccine or begin weekly testing.

All this is in response to the surge of the Delta variant and the slowing down of vaccinations. On that front, Howard County leads the state with 85.3% of 12 and older people being vaccinated with at least one dose and an incredible 80.3% fully vaccinated. Anne Arundel County is in 6th place behind Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore County, and Talbot. Our numbers…70.8% with at least one and 65.7% fully vaccinated. So we have some work to do. For vaccination dates and times– aahealth.org is where you want to go.

Here’s a blow to the local restaurant scene. The Capital is reporting that despite the City council authorizing the extension of the recovery zones into November, a Circuit Court Judge told Dock Street Bar & Grill that their tent had to come down and their recovery zone would be reduced by 50%. Other restaurants in the City have not had theirs reduced. The City argues that their zone is a safety hazard now that more people are venturing out and they need the space for cars to resume 2-way traffic. The judge did not say why she ruled as she did, but City Attorney Michael Lyles said they hope to be able to continue conversations with Dock Street.

Here’s a job tip for you. If you are into the trades–heavy equipment operations, plumbers, ironworkers, HVAC, painting, flooring, carpentry, elevator repair, and the like– the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and the City of Annapolis are putting on a hiring fair at the Pip Moyer Rec Center from 3 pm to 7 pm tomorrow. Apparently, apprenticeship opportunities will be offered on-site. You can learn more at constructiontrades.eventbrite.com. again tomorrow from 3-7 pm.

And finally, as we wrap let’s get into winners and a new ticket Tuesday. Last week we begged for reviews and ratings for the DNB and we got them–the winner is Richard Lyons who will be seeing Billy Bob Thornton at the Rams Head On Stage tomorrow night. Now up for grabs this week is a pair of tickets to one day (your choice) of the upcoming Jazz on the Narrows August 13th to 15th being brought here by Muddy Waters Daughter–Mercy. Send me a DM on Twitter and let me know the three mega music stars that used to hang out at Muddy Waters house when his daughter Mercy was growing up. This will be a tough one, you’re gonna have to work for this, but these are great tickets valued at $150 and it will ensure the winner is into it!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform who just opened up at 1750 Forest Drive and MacMedics in Severna Park and Lanham!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! And he’ll be here in just a minute!

