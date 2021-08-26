August 26, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Police Find Hit & Run Driver. Finance Reports. West Nile and COVID

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! MacMedics up in Severna Park and Lanham! And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…Anne Arundel County Police have found the man who fled a fatal accident last weekend. The Annapolis City campaign finance reports are in and there are some disparities and a lot of money raised. West Nile is here in the Baltimore area. Four staffers for Governor Hogan tested positive for COVID after attending the Maryland Association of Counties convention in Ocean City. And a new business popped up at BWI!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

This week, George from DCMDVA Weather is on a well-deserved vacation, so I will be hacking at your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 26th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Ben doing this weather thing for four days now, and I am SO ready to have George from DCMDVA weather come back next week…just need to tell myself…one more day.. one more day. OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Some good news. The Anne Arundel County Police have located Ronald Clark who fled the scene of an accident. It happened on Saturday night and left a Baltimore man dead. He was located in a home in Severn. For now, he has been charged with a number of traffic offenses and the States Attorney is reviewing the case to see if other charges will be filed.

As we know, the Annapolis City elections are underway and the first round of campaign finance reports are in and there are some disparities As expected Mayor Buckley has $74K to Steve Strawn’s $74. In Ward 2, Scott Gibson has $20K to Karma O’Neill’s $3500. In Ward 5, Brooks Schandelmeier has $25K to Monica Manthy’s $1600. The others candidates all seem a bit tighter and more in line with what you’d expect. November is a long way away and there will be more money raised–I am willing to bet that this cycle will raise more money for candidates than any other. And that is weird because there are two completely uncontested races, a Mayor’s race where one candidate publicly said he did not want to run. All I can say is it is a very weird election. Stay tuned.

Apropos of COVID and the year that 2020 was, the Maryland Department of Health announced yesterday that an adult in the “Baltimore region” has now tested positive for the West Nile Virus. West Nile is transmitted to humans by mosquitos who were snacking on infected birds. So, that makes perfect sense. As does the news that four of the Governor’s staffers all tested positive for COVID after attending the Maryland Association of Counties annual convention last week in Ocean City. As a precaution, the Governor and Lt. Governor were both tested and found to be negative. ANd Hogan has had a booster shot.

And a new business popped up at BWI and I am not sure if this is silly, or a great idea. First Call Medical has opened an urgent care facility in the airport. It is located in the main terminal near concourse C and will be open from 6 am to 9 pm. They will be offering COVID vaccines and tests, other travel vaccines, emergency care, and physical exams–that’s the silly part I think. Who goes to the airport for an annual physical to a doctor that likely does not know you.

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend is an Annapolis startup called Propa. And on deck for next weekend is Scout & Mollys over at the Annapolis Town Center. And please make sure you let your favorite businesses know we are doing them and tell them to reach out. They are completely free!

Now, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And once again for almost the last time–me hacking away at the wether. All of that gets underway in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast