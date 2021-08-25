August 25, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Police Update. COVID Update. ORV Project. Renn Fest Info.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An update of two crimes–a hit and run and a case of elder abuse. We dump a lot of data from a press briefing we had with County Executive Pittman. The Health Department will begin a raccoon rabies vaccination program tomorrow. The Renn Fest opens this weekend and ticketing is a bit different and there are some COVID rules. We dropped a great bonus pod yesterday and I hope you listened. And congrats to our winners from Ticket Tuesday.

This week, George from DCMDVA Weather is on a well-deserved vacation, so I will be hacking at your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to Hump Day—it’s also gonna be a dump day. I have a bunch of info from a press conference with the County Executive. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

On Monday we told you about a hit and run crash in Linthicum Heights that sent a man who was driving a motorcycle to shock-trauma. Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday and the driver of the vehicle that struck him is still at large. If you will remember, the driver of an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle without yielding the right of way. The driver fled on foot but left three passengers and some identifying info behind. Police are looking for Ronald Scott Clark Jr of Severn. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Clark, please contact the Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8573

In a follow-up to a story we brought you in November of 2019. Police were called to a Pasadena address for what turned out to be a case of elder abuse. Elmer Norris was 91 years old and when medics arrived he was attached to his mattress with feces and needed to be cut out of the mattress for transport. And when in the hospital, staff discovered maggots and other insects on his body. He died a bit later that day. His son and caretaker, Danny Norris was arrested and charged accordingly. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on August 16th of this year and was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in prison with all but 12 suspended. Additionally, he will have 5 years of probation upon his release. Just horrible.

OK, for the data dump from the County Executive. Anne Arundel County is now in the high-risk category for transmission of COVID. Hospital rates are up and according to Dr. Kalyanaramen 55 people are currently being treated and all are either unvaccinated or have underlying conditions. Our case rate is now 17 per 100,000 and in early July it was just below 1. During the height of the pandemic, the Health Department said they would not recommend in-person attendance at schools if the rate was over 15. Speaking of schools, the Board is to meet to decide the mask issue, and Pittman is a fan and encouraged the mandate, but it all may be moot as the state board of education may make a move. For students quarantining, the School system has put plans in place to make sure they do not fall behind. When asked about a future mask mandate, Pittman indicated that the ship has sailed. Absent a state of emergency from the Governor, which is not likely, he would need a super-majority of the council to do anything, which is 5 out of 7. Pittman said three members, republicans Jessica Haire, Nathan Volke, and Amanda Fiedler, have fought his mandates and actions from the beginning so a super-majority is realistically unattainable. Based on that Pittman encouraged everyone that is not vaccinated to do so now that the Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved and said he hopes that businesses will require vaccines for customers and employers will require it for employees. Whew.. a lot of little stories all wrapped up into one!

Tomorrow, the Anne Arundel County Health Department will start their ORV Project—which is Oral Rabies Vaccination Project. They will be vaccinating raccoons against rabies and they will be placed on the ground by teams in neighborhoods and dropped by a low-flying police helicopter in more rural areas. Some of them look like a ketchup package with a light brown waxy coating and others are a small brown brick-looking thing about 1 1/4″ square. They are not harmful to pets, but don’t let them chew on them if they find one. If you handle one, wash your hands and if you are younger than 18, pregnant, have a compromised immune system or have a chronic skin condition..just leave them alone. This project will go through the end of September!

I hope you caught the bonus pod we dropped at noon with Carlo Biondi. He’s the executive chef at the Rams Head Group and is also a headlining act at Rams Head On Stage. It was a fun one to do and it will be a fun show to see!

And as we wrap up, the Renn Fest opens this weekend. And this year, ticketing this year is a bit different. You MUST buy the tickets in advance and online at rennfest.com. As of now, they will be operating at 100% capacity, and vaccinated people are not required to wear masks, but the unvaccinated are–and it is the honor system here. Remember the first three weekends are discounted and the crowds a smaller. The fest runs weekends through October 24th and Labor Day Monday! Again, rennfest.com

And finally, congrats and thanks to those who sang our praises yesterday! We have contacted the winners of the Wilma Lee sail and the gift cards! Next week, it may be a concert ticket! One never knows!

