August 20, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Ballots Are On The Way. AACPS Indecision. IMP Policy. Weekend Roundup

Today…The Court of Appeals says Annapolis can mail ballots to all residents. The Board of Education is nearing a decision on masking. IMP has modified their COVID policy for their venues. And a look ahead to our Local Business Spotlight.

And we have a Weekend Rundown of events that you may want to consider!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 20th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I did something last night I have not done in nearly two years–sat in a movie theater and watched a movie! It was glorious, and the film, Respect all about Aretha Franklin was phenomenal–Jennifer Hudson was amazing. If you get a chance, head to the mall and check it out. Hey, well here we are–Friday. We made it another week and the weekend is here so let’s get into it, shall we?

The verdict is in and mailing ballots to every registered voter is allowable per the Court of Appeals ruling yesterday. County Executive Candidate Herb McMillan and Ward Six Candidate George Gallagher filed a suit challenging the Board of Elections and the City. The suit was dismissed on the circuit court level and that decision was ultimately upheld on appeal. Ballots only for Democrats and only for Wards 3, 4, and 8 will be mailed on August 30th. Personally, I am still very leery of this for a few reasons-two of my kids, legal residents of other states, have received election mail so I anticipate they will receive ballots in the fall (I am in Ward 7 so I need to wait). But what happens if there is turnover in an apartment complex, like we have in Wards 3, 4, and 8? Will the no-longer-there residents receive a ballot? What will happen to it? Do residents just leave it on a table in the lobby? Fill it out and send it in? And with bulk mailing, how many ballots could be harvested by following a postman on his route? It seems to work well for the Amazon porch pirates? And while most people are honest, it would not take much to sway an election in this apathetic electorate. For those that have been here a while, anyone recalls the antics of one democratic operative that was putting up deceiving signs, or handing out fliers about a gay candidate? Seriously, it would not take much. I’d much prefer to allow voting by mail but have the voter REQUEST it. OK, gonna get off that soapbox for now.

Lilly Price at The Capital followed up on a story from last November. A woman was arrested and accused of assaulting an employee of the Cold Stone Creamery in Edgewater when a request to wear a mask got out of control and ended up in a fight. Well, the Bowie woman was acquitted. She presented a six-second video that showed the employees assaulting her. In fact, she entered the store and was treated rudely and left, when employees followed her outside. The jury believed the evidence presented and determined that the police report was inaccurate and acquitted her of the charges.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education is dragging its feet. With school scheduled to open on September 8th, the Board says they will vote on the mask mandate by Superintendent George Arlotto on the 1st of September. Apparently, the board must approve the edict, but they are split. Some are pro-mask and others are anti-mask. And in a stunning display of do as I say and not as I do, President Melissa Ellis said that they received legal advice saying that they were exempt from Arlotto’s edict and can wear masks or not in school buildings because they are neither staff, faculty, students, or visitors. So, we wait.

And IMP released a statement yesterday about their COVID policy. IMP is the operator of the 930 Club, the Lincoln Theater, The Anthem, and Merriweather Post Pavilion. Currently, they are requiring proof of vaccination or a test within 72 hours of showtime. But beginning October 17th they will require full vaccination of all attendees. The only exceptions are kids under 12 and people with a legitimate medical reason they cannot be vaccinated and they will be required to provide the test from a test taken within 48 hours. And for the DC venues, 930, Lincoln, and Anthem, everyone must wear a mask indoors at all times per the new DC order.

OK so that’s it for the news today, but I want to remind you that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight–Ben Birge from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation and on deck for NEXT Saturday is Pat May (perhaps the shortest name possible) from a new startup in Annapolis Propa.

OK, the weekend roundup begins… this afternoon, cut out of work early and get to Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis. They are hosting the Stella Artois and Katcef Brothers Buy A Family A Meal event. For a $5 donation, you will get a beautiful Stella chalice, and that $5 will be matched and given to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank who is still in need. It runs from 3 pm to 5 pm and is a great local cause. And FYI, $5 will supply a family of 5 with 15 nutritional meals for a day!

Tonight it is the second to last Friday Night Concert Series at the Annapolis Town Center. It gets underway at 7 and is free…three bands Kristi Allen, Film at Eleven, and topping it off…local favorite–Pressing Strings! And while we’re talking about the Town Center– Sunday will have the first Cars & Kids from 10 am to 2 pm. They have Cars & Coffee every Sunday, but this expands on this with some great kid events and some cars to appeal just to kids. And as they usually do, they are doing something for the community and asking folks to bring some school supplies which will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

The CRAB Cup Regatta is on Saturday…CRAB is the Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating and they have the race all filled, but the after-party is where you need to be. It is from 4 pm to 9 pm on Saturday at the Eastport Yacht Club. Naptown Brass Band and Misspent Youth will be entertaining and the cocktails and smiles will be flowing along with catering from the Boatyard Bar & Grill. Tickets are suggested in advance and you can do it online at CRABSailing.org

Finally, it’s a festival at the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company. Saturday from noon to 4 pm, come out for a family-friendly afternoon honoring our local heroes. Live music, vendors, food trucks, games, and more. And you can purchase a brick for a memorial garden they are working on in front of the station!

Lot’s of good stuff to choose from. I’m gonna keep an eye on the weather, but right now the Friday night concert and the CRAB party are looking mighty good to me! And as we slide into the weekend, I will say have a great one, be safe, mask up when you need to, keep washing your hands, and let’s keep the Delta Variant away… and I’ll see you on Monday!

