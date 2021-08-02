August 2, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Unsuccessful Carjacking. Murder Update. COVID Updates. Thomas Point Stamp.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An attempted carjacking leaves one man with a gunshot wound. An Annapolis man was struck by a car in Glen Burnie. Police made an arrest in the murder of the Tracys Landing woman. Dock Street Bar & Grill is suing Annapolis over their recovery zone. County Executive Pittman is ready to make an announcement about new vaccination and mask requirements, and Governor Hogan is expected to address the COVID variant this week as well. There is additional help for landlords and tenants at consumerfinance.gov/renthelp . And the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is getting a stamp this Saturday!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is on vacation this week but will be back next week with your Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! I hope you all had a fantastic weekend! I did get to the balloon fest and it was pretty much a bust early on. We bailed, spent the day in St. Michaels, and swung by for the balloon glow about 830 on Saturday night and that was cool–but the fest itself was a bunch of nothing–just so you know for next year. But now it’s Monday and a new month so let’s get into the news– shall we?

This first story came in from the police just after the DNB was released on Friday, but early Friday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to a shots fired call on Woodhill Drive in Glen Burnie. Police found spent shell casings and a short time later a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Apparently, two unknown suspects approached the victim and a passenger in his car and tried to steal it. When they drove away, the suspects fired at the car striking the driver. The passenger was uninjured. There is no description of the suspect and if there is any good news, the injuries were not serious.

On Saturday just before midnight, a 57-year-old Annapolis man was walking near the intersection of Mayo Road and Crain Highway in Glen Burnie when he was struck by a vehicle. Je was taken to shock trauma and is in critical condition. Police have not released his name as they are attempting to locate family or next of kin. They do believe the accident was pedestrian error as he was walking in the center of the roadway and wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

I have an update to a story we reported last week about the stabbing death of the woman in Tracys Landing. I did not see this coming at all, but police have charged her 23-year-old son with the murder. He was found in Leesburg with her car and according to Leesburg police, he had lacerations on his hands that he could not explain. Ultimately, his DNA was found on the knife along with his mother’s. He is currently in Virginia awaiting extradition. Wow!

In some COVID news, Lilly Price at the Capital broke a story about Dock Street Bar & Grill. They have filed a suit against the City and asking for a temporary restraining order an injunction because an employee told them they would have to remove their tent and scale back the outdoor dining. This is despite the reprieve the Council voted on last week. Dock Street says they have been targeted unfairly. This is quickly moving through the courts and we’ll be following this as this is similar to an issue with Davises in Eastport. But timing will be critical because….

I am not sure what this may mean for businesses, but County Executive Pittman is holding a press conference this morning at 10 am at people’s park on Calvert Street to announce new vaccination and mask requirements. I suspect he may implement an indoor mask mandate due to the Delta variant surge. Maryland’s numbers are surging as well and I have heard that Governor Hogan will be holding a press conference later this week to address the surge…not sure what he may be thinking, he is in a weird place for sure politically. So stay tuned on that.

And I hate to keep harping on the COVID … and today seems like a bunch of bad news, but more help is on the way for both landlords if your tenants are behind, and renters if you are behind. You want to go to consumerfinance.gov/renthelp again, consumerfinance.gov/renthelp is a central location to get you the help needed for rent, utilities, or other housing costs. Generally, you are going to need to prove a COVID-related hardship that caused you to fall behind.

OK need to end on some better news… Saturday at 2 pm, head to City Dock and be one of the first to see a new stamp of our very own Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse. The USPS is commemorating it and releasing it on Saturday with a short half-hour ceremony. And you can be literally one of the first to get it along with a special day of issue cancellation from the pop-up post office they are bringing to City Dock. Again, Saturday at 2 pm for 30 minutes!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday Steve from TransWorld Business Advisors…so if you are looking to buy or sell a business…there you go. Up this Saturday, we chat again with Joe Barsin from Citizen Pride about the changes in the creative arena and he tries to explain NFPs to me. Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday! And we are always looking for new ones to spotlight–so if you know any business..put us in touch–there is no cost and we love speaking to them all!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our four sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

Alrighty, it is Monday, so normally we’d have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report….but she is on a well-deserved vacation and she said she wanted to do it from afar, but the internet was existent–so that means she’s having a most excellent vacation. She’ll be back next Monday! BUT, as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

All that coming up in just a bit!

