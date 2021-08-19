August 19, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Home Invasion. Crooked Cop. Masks at Navy Football. Garth Cancels.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…There was a home invasion on West Street in Annapolis by “men”–Annapolis Police are investigating but would not return a call for more information. A woman was hit by multiple vehicles on Route 3 in Crofton. An Anne Arundel County Police officer is under indictment for insurance fraud. Governor Hogan mandates vaccinations or testing for all nursing home and hospital employees. Navy changed up the masking policy for Navy Football. Garth Brooks canceled his Baltimore show, but the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s final Tides & Tunes is still on for tonight!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 19th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Looks like we dodged the tornadoes yesterday. But George sent me a text yesterday saying that Henri now may swing closer to the US than planned, so … we shall see. Anyhow, we are in the home stretch so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

On Tuesday, the Annapolis Police responded to a home invasion in the 1900 block of West Street. The two victims reported that “men” armed with semi-automatic handguns broke into their residence, assaulted them, and stole cell phones and other items. They were not seriously injured. We tried several times to get some clarification on this from the police department, but they would not return our calls or emails. We wanted to know how many men there were, if there was even a rudimentary description of them, and if this was in a home or in the apartment complex at 1901 West Street–all pertinent facts, but apparently they felt they weren’t and never got back to us.

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for an unknown colored Ford Superduty truck or van that was traveling north on Route 3 at about 430am yesterday morning. A woman was walking along the northbound lane and police believe she was hit by the Ford and likely at least one other car-all left the scene. The woman, who has not been identified beyond approximately 25 years old is in critical condition. The Ford should have damage and be missing a telescoping driver’s side mirror. Police say it is between the model years 1999 and 2007. If anyone saw anything or knows anything, please contact police at 410-222-8573

In some not-so-good police news. An Anne Arundel County Police officer has been federally indicted and charged with insurance fraud and is facing 20 years in prison. Jaron Taylor, a patrolman for three years was charged along with five other cops–3 from PG County and 1 each from the National Capital Park Police and Fairmont Heights. There were three separate fraud incidents. The one that Taylor is charged with was in conjunction with a PG police officer, Michael Owen (who incidentally is currently in jail for the fatal shooting of a handcuffed man sitting in the front seat of a police cruiser). Together they conspired to hide a vehicle in order to report it stolen and collect the insurance money. Owen filed the report with his own department and another un-named co-conspirator filed an insurance claim. Taylor has been suspended without pay and his police powers have been revoked for now. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awed said this is not indicative of the men and women of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

In some COVID news. Governor Hogan has said that all employees of nursing homes and hospitals in Maryland must be vaccinated or be subject to regular testing. Unvaccinated workers must have the first shot by September 1. Hogan said that anyone that does not comply will face increased fines. In the Q&A after, he said he has no plans for any mask mandate or vaccination mandate on a statewide level. He also said that private employers have much power to control this pandemic by requiring vaccinations of employees.

As Navy Football begins to get a little closer, Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk announced a change to the masking requirements for fall football–of course all subject to change. But all non-vaccinated people will be required to wear masks at all times while ANYWHERE in the stadium. For vaccinated individuals, masks will be optional in the bowl of the stadium, however, masks will be required in any inside portion including suites, restrooms, press boxes, elevators, the indoor section of the club level, etc. All Naval Academy Athletic Association employees will be required to wear masks and to complete pre-event health screenings.

And a bit of a bummer! Garth Brooks has called it quits for his tour stop in Baltimore. Citing rising COVID rates, Brooks has canceled five remaining stadium dates of his current tour–Cincinnatti, Charlotte, Baltimore, Foxborough, and Nashville. All ticket holders will get refunded.

But what is NOT canceled..and the weather looks fine… is the FINAL Tides and Tunes concert tonight at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Up this week Blue Suede Bop–a great combination of Rockabilly and honkey tonk. As always it gets underway at 7 pm and admission is technically free, but they do ask for a $10 donation if you can. Food trucks, beer trucks, and a bar will be there–all you need is a chair or blanket. All they need is you–see you there tonight at 7.

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend is Ben Birge and the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, and the following weekend, it is an Annapolis startup called Propa. And please make sure you let your favorite businesses know we are doing them and tell them to reach out. They are completely free!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All of that gets underway in just a bit!

