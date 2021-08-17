August 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Pedestrian Fatality. Navy Unis for Air Force. Beer Expansion. Quantum Leap.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! MacMedics up in Severna Park and Lanham! And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…A woman has died after collapsing in a driveway of a Mcdonald’s and being run over by a vehicle. Quantum Sails is moving after 25 years! Crooked Crab Brewing is expanding. Navy has some sharp-looking special uniforms for the Air Force football game on September 11th. And up this week for ticket Tuesday–gift cards (yes plural) for some draughts at Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewing!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday, I got to meet an Ambassador at Truxtun Park… well, not the kind with embassies and all that, but Sara Aiken who is the official Pickleball Ambassador for Annapolis. We sat down for a Local Business Spotlight and as always I learned a lot… so, look for that coming up soon. But for now, it’s Tuesday, so let’s get into the news..shall we?

A follow-up to a story we had few details for yesterday. Late Sunday night. Anne Arundel County Police were called the McDonalds in the 600 block of Old Mill Road in Millersville for a pedestrian struck. Unfortunately, the 49-year-old woman died from the incident. Police have said that the woman collapsed in a parking lot in the entry/exit of the restaurant. She was face down when a vehicle turning out of the parking lot ran over the victim and dragged her for a brief period. She was pronounced deceased at the scene and the Chief Medical Examiner is working on an autopsy. Preliminarily, police are saying this is a pedestrian error that likely caused the death. The identity of the woman has not been released as they are trying to locate the next of kin.

Quantum Sails is closing up shop on Bay Ridge Avenue. But worry not. After 25 years in that location, they are sliding down into Eastport proper on Severn Avenue between 1st and 2nd streets in the old location of Annapolis Performance Sailing. This brings them closer to the water and really a perfect location. They will be at the current location until September 12th and then the new doors open on the 13th. As to what happens to that old loft? Well, Annapolis Bay Village, the assisted living facility that just opened up…they bought the land and plan to build a multi-story senior living facility there. When that section is all built out, it will have a Lidl grocery store where the old C&C Liquors was, two senior living facilities, Starbucks, and a CVS.

Well, it remains to be seen how sharp Navy will play football this season, but the cat is out of the bag as far as how sharp they will look on the field on September 11th when they play Air Force. This is obviously a huge game–inter academy play on the 20th anniversary of 911 and all. And usually, they only have special uniforms for the Army-Navy Game; but this year, Air Force gets the special uniforms as well and they are a tribute to the US Marine Corps. Under Armour and Nav Athletics paired up to create what, as my kids might say… as sick uniform saluting the Marines. From the helmets to the shoes and even the ball. You want to check out a video and some of the images on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and we have links to buy tickets and also some special limited edition gear!

And coming off 2020, this is some great news. Crooked Crab Brewing in Odenton is expanding. They just inked a deal to nearly double their space! And just down the road, Pherm Brewing, which was chased out of Annapolis I might add, is underway expanding and doubling their space as well. And I know our friends at Chesepiooc are doing well and would not be surprised if that award-winning brewery might be expanding as well. Man, I tell you–Crofton, Gambrills, and Odenton have become sort of ground zero for craft brewing here in Anne Arundel County!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday. And since we’re talking beer… I have several $25 gift cards to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery to give away (and I just bought some new envelopes so I can actually mail them–Lisa yours is in the mail, I promise). Le’s go with five winners today… look for the post about THIS Daily News Brief on our Twitter feed, @eyeonannapolis, or our Facebook Page, All Annapolis, and re-tweet or share it. We’ll pick five random re-tweeters or sharers and announce the winners tomorrow.

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! And he’ll be here in just a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast