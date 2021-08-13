August 13, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Census Report. Prison Sentence,. Weekend Rundown.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Department of Commerce released the 2020 Census Data and there are some cool things about Maryland. Governor Hogan appointed Delegate Mike Malone to the bench, so now we need a new Republican Delegate. Chris Davis has retired from baseball. A doped-up man will serve 20-years for killing a bicyclist with his car. The Atlas Restaurant Group just raised their minimum wage to $15/hour including servers.

And we have a Weekend Rundown of events that you may want to consider!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 13th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Two days without a server attack..I’ll take it! Toss in a great dinner at the Old Stein Inn with some great conversation with some great friends and my Thursday was a winner. But here it is Friday–we made it another week and the weekend is here so let’s get into it, shall we?

Remember that Census we all filled out in 2020? Well, the results are in. Some of the key takeaways for Maryland…less than half of Marylanders are white…47% down from 55% in 2010. Baltimore lost nearly 6% of its population in the last decade so that means Anne Arundel County, which saw a 9.4% increase is now the 4th largest jurisdiction in the State behind Montgomery, Prince Georges, and Baltimore Counties–our population is now 588,261. Frederick and Howard Counties were the fastest-growing picking up 16% in ten years. The statewide population is now 6.2 million and grew 7% from 2010 which is representative of the slowest pace of growth. Of course one of the main purposes of the census is to allocate seats in congress.. and nothing has changed, we still only will have eight congressmen and two senators.

Here’s a follow-up to a story we brought you back in March of 2020. Back on March 8, 2020, an SUV plowed into a group of bicyclists on College Parkway killing one man and injuring the rest. The driver, 67-year-old Carl Behler was under the influence of several drugs. Yesterday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the killing of Arthur Carter. Behler had entered a guilty plea back in August. And this is ACTIVE incarceration.

In some political news, Governor Hogan has appointed current District 33 Delegate Mike Malone to fill the Circuit Court seat vacated by Laura Ripken. Now, this will leave an open spot in District 33 which covers parts of Edgewater, wraps up to Davidsonville and Crofton and Crownsville, and then over into Severna Park and Arnold area. The Anne Arundel County Republican Central Committee will select his replacement for the remainder of his term which ends in 2023. I am sure there are plenty of people jockeying for this slot, and I bet you see some familiar names–Jerry Walker (if Nic Kipke is not still pissed off at him), and James Appel who has run for the School Board and Annapolis City Alderman in the past and is currently the chair of the Anne Arundel County Republican Central Committee–that’s where my money is!

A bit of a bummer in the sports world– Chris Davis, the Orioles 1st baseman has announced he is hanging up his cleats. He released a statement saying that he was retiring immediately due to the extended time away from the game due to injury and recent hip surgery.

And some good news on the jobs front. Atlas Restaurant Group which operates 21 upscale restaurants in three states .. and will soon be coming to City Dock in the old Fawcetts building with a restaurant called The Choptank Annapolis… has announced that effective immediately every employee will start at $15 per hour–including servers! They also said that pretty much everyone will get a bump in salary as well and it is expected to cost them in the 7 figures according to Alex Smith the CEO. Great news for servers. Would be so much simpler to pay a fair wage and eliminate tipping. A guy can dream, right?

OK so that’s it for the news today, but I want to remind you that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight– Dana Stibolt from Mac Medics. And looking to NEXT weekend–Ben Birge from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation is on deck.

It's Friday, and there is a lot going on, so stick around we have a separate weekend event segment coming up this week!

WEEKEND RUNDOWN

Man, I am so glad to be able to do a weekend events segment again–I hope we can keep it up. There is a LOT happening this weekend. Today, Jazz on the Narrows begins at 4 pm and will continue daily through Sunday–a perfect location with some stellar music– jazzonthenarrows.com

Also tonight, The Reagan Years are at the Annapolis Town Center for a free concert–they’ve brought back the Friday night concert series and The Reagan Years are a lot of fun. it’s free and gets underway at 7 pm.

At the same time tonight down at City Dock, it is Tango on City Dock presented by the Art in Public Places Commission. Come out and learn one of the most beautiful dances in the world–or just watch!

Tomorrow at 10 am at City Dock, the City is celebrating what would have been Alex Haley’s 100th birthday. There will be readings and comments from Haley’s family, the Mayor, and others. And the Haley family will be given the key to the city–maybe they can get together with Belichick and figure out what doors they open!

There are a pair of pop-up shops at the Annapolis Town Center–and I really love the concept of pop-up anything…kudos to whoever thought it up. But Griff’s Thrifts is open at the Town Center through Sunday–vintage thrift store–jewelry, clothing, and accessories…it’s down on the PF Changs end. And directly across the street from them on Saturday and Sunday is a pop-up jewelry event to benefit CASA. A wonderful woman has donated her collection of un-worn jewelry to the cause and enlisted friends, who enlisted friends as well. No prices, pay what you like and 100% of the proceeds will go to CASA.

The Bowie Baysox are home all weekend and they are always a lot of fun. Tickets at Baysox.com

And some music mentions from Rams Head On Stage. They have two great shows coming up at Maryland Hall in the theater and tickets are still available. On Sunday night it is Ann Wilson of Heart and on Tuesday…if you want to get blown away by an incredible horn section–Tower of Power will be there. Both shows have tickets available and both are at Maryland Hall.

Lot’s of good stuff to choose from. I will be at the Jazz on the Narrows on Saturday most likely, so if you see me, say hello–but only if you know what I look like…don’t be that weird person walking up to strangers saying “Hi John”. And as we slide into the weekend, I will say have a great one, be safe, mask up when you need to, keep washing your hands, and let’s keep the Delta Variant away… and I’ll see you on Monday!

