August 12, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Highland Beach Crime. Water Access. Another Cancelation.

Ramos wanted faster sentencing, Judge said no. A rare assault in Highland Beach. Annapolis gets an easement so residents can look at the water. AMFM has canceled their "In The Vane Of…" concert series for this fall. And for your musical pleasure, funk and soul tonight at the Maritime Museum, 80s dance music tomorrow at Annapolis Town Center, and jazz starting tomorrow for three days at the Jazz on the Narrows on Kent Island!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes

George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 12th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yeah, baby, we beat the DDOS attack. And several people asked me what that is. I am not the most technically minded person but to give an illustration, picture 3 sizes of funnels–small, medium, large. Those are computer servers. You buy one that fits your needs and keeps the cost in check. Now, turn on a faucet a little bit–this is website visitors, the water goes in and drains, adjust the water a little and the funnel fills up and takes longer to drain. It ebbs and flows. Now, when you turn the faucet all the way on, the water fills the funnel, the funnel tries to drain but it cannot keep up for very long and then it overflows and before you know it you have water all over your kitchen floor. That’s it in a nutshell. In a typical month, we have between 180 and 250 thousand unique visitors. Between 5 and 7 on Monday, we had 1.7 MILLION. And on Tuesday it was 3.5 MILLION. So–a lot of water on the floor. But, we’re all mopped up and I can taste the weekend–along with the Old Stein Inn where we are meeting friends for dinner tonight! So let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Yesterday we told you about a Ramos hearing. In the end, nothing changed. He had requested a speedier sentencing for some reason. The judge heard him on that, but the prosecution objected saying that the families of the victims–Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Rob Hiassen, Rebecca Smith, and Gerald Fischman, had already made travel plans for the late September date. The judge agreed, didn’t change the date, and sent Ramos back to jail.

Not a huge crime per se, but in an unusual area. On Tuesday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Police responded to Highland Beach, which is its own jurisdiction near Annapolis (many don’t realize that) for an assault. The community is small, very tight-knit, and very much integrated. An elderly resident approached a parked car that was partially on the grass to ask them to move. He said he smelled marijuana in the car. When he started to speak, an argument ensued and when the man said he was calling the police, the three people in the car sped away striking the man in the process. He suffered very minor injuries, police were unable to locate the suspects or the car, but they are looking for a white female in a grey Nissan sedan with Delaware plates.

The City of Annapolis sort of solved a problem. Along Boucher Avenue, in Eastport, there is a condo and back in the 1980s, there was supposed to be an easement for the public to access the water at Wells Cove. The community built the path, but the City never claimed the easement. Some residents sued to say that are entitled to access the water. But between 1980 and now, docks have been built, and that easement was always overlooked or ignored. Well, the best the City could do is get the condo association to agree to a 5′ wide path from Boucher to the water so people can look. They cannot swim. They cannot launch a kayak or canoe or SUP. A five-foot-wide path. And the City is putting up a privacy fence on one side, will only allow the public to access the path from dawn to dusk, and will not install any lighting on it. Mayor Buckley seems to think this is a win-win. Not so sure about that. Might be more of a lose-lose–the condo lost a bit of land and access that they felt they had, and the residents did not really gain any water access at all. Like putting an ice cream sundae in front of you and telling you that you can look but not taste. The Capital spoke to the lawyer representing the residents and he says that the lawsuit for access is moving forward and this does not change anything!

Welcome to the “I told you so” segment of the Daily News Brief. Yesterday we told you about the cancellation of the Pride Parade and Bands in the Sand. Well, today AMFM has announced that they are canceling their incredibly fun and popular “in the vane of” concerts for this fall which are always held at Rams Head On Stage. There was one scheduled in August, September, and October and they cited the upticks of COVID. I spoke with a board member who said that there are four area musicians who usually participate that have come down with COVID again after being vaccinated and at least one also had COVID before. He said that using the same mics, drum kits, and sharing the stage just did not seem like a good idea,

And as we wrap up this Thursday, just a few reminders for your calendars. The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is hosting their Tides and Tunes concert tonight. It’s technically free, but they ask for a $10 donation. Food trucks, bars, a great vibe, and up this week, the funk and soul of Honest Lee Soul. Get’s underway at 7 pm. Tomorrow at the Annapolis Town Center– The Reagan Years. And also kicking off tomorrow is Jazz on the Narrows at the Kent Island Yacht Club–which runs through Sunday and I will be there Saturday–tickets and info at jazzonthenarrows.com

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend is Mac Medics and hanging in the wings–Ben Birge and the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. . And please make sure you let your favorite businesses know we are doing them and tell them to reach out. They are completely free!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

