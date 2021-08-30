THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Apple Store in Annapolis Mall Temporarily Closes

| August 30, 2021, 09:13 AM

The Apple Store in the Annapolis Mall has temporarily closed. The reason behind the closure is unclear; however, Apple was one of the first stores to close all stores when COVID emerged as a public health threat.

According to Apple’s website, the store plans to re-open at 10:00 am on Saturday. We were unable to reach anyone at the Annapolis store for more information.

For those in need of Apple support, or to purchase any Apple products (except iPhones), MacMedics in Severna Park is an Apple Authorized Premium Service Provider, able to facilitate all repairs (including screen repairs) for all Apple products, often within a few hours; and offers the same pricing structure as the Apple store or Apple’s website.

We spoke with Dana Stibilt from MacMedics a few weeks ago for our Local Business Spotlight.  Have a listen!


