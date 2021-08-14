Anne Arundel County and AAWDC Partner to Help Job Seekers

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) announced the launch of a new website highlighting resources for job seekers, Get Reemployed. Federal COVID unemployment benefits are slated to expire on September 4.

“There has never been a better time to re-enter the workforce,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Kids are going back to school, child care assistance is available, employers are searching for talent, and our Career Coaches at Workforce Development have new tools, new training, and direct contact with employers to not only get you hired, but get you on the right career path for you. Go to our brand new website at AAWDC.org/reemployment now.”

The new site, located at https://www.aawdc.org/reemployment, includes an interest form for residents looking to get connected to services provided by AAWDC, including career restart boot camps, career workshops, and hiring events.

“Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and all of the partners of the County’s workforce development system are here to help county residents and county businesses recovery from the pandemic” Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation President and CEO Kirkland J. Murray said. “ Whether you are looking to go straight back into employment, transition into a new career opportunity, advance in your career path, or hire new talent. our knowledgeable staff are here to help all county residents and businesses succeed.

Federal unemployment benefits ending on September 4 include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation Program. Last month, an estimated 85% of all Marylanders receiving unemployment benefits were receiving those benefits through one of these four programs. Anne Arundel County’s unemployment rate as of June, 2021, sat at 5.6%, meaning more than 17,000 residents were looking for work.

Over the past 30 days, more than 20,000 job postings became available in Anne Arundel County. Of those listings, 61% advertised salaries of at least $35,000 per year, and top industries included healthcare and social assistance (19%) and professional, scientific and technical services (11%), among others.

AAWDC services for residents looking to reenter the workforce include

Career Planning & Exploration – determine your career path through assessment and exploration if needed, create a career success plan with your Career Coach

Individual Career Coaching – work one on one with a career coach on your reemployment journey

Skills Training – occupational skills training and certification at no-cost for qualified residents – we do a large variety of training based on what each resident needs, some examples include CNA/GNA, CompTIA security +, CDL B, Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship, Dental Assistance, etc.

Connection to employment – connect to job openings in the region, attend hiring events held by AAWDC

AAWDC will host 3 hiring events this month:

Multi-business hiring event – Thursday, August 12, from 10am-12pm at the Anne Arundel County Career Center, 613 Global Way, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

Community Hiring Event – Tuesday, August 17, 12-3pm at the Stanton Community Center, 92 W. Washington Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Healthcare Hiring Event – Thursday, August 26, 10am-2pm at the at the Anne Arundel County Career Center, 613 Global Way, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

For residents looking to connect to services through the AAWDC, visit How to connect with AAWDC, visit one of the County’s career center or community career connection offices (click here for a list) or call 410-424-3240 to speak to a member of the staff.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB