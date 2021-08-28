Annapolis Youth Poetry Book Launch at Annapolis Library on Tuesday

The City of Annapolis will host a book launch party for the Annapolis Youth Poetry book “Around Each Corner,” a collection of poems written by young poets from Annapolis. The event will take place at the Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street, Annapolis from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31. The public is invited to attend.

The book of poems was collected earlier this year with the help of the Center of Help, Annapolis High School, the Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission and the Mayor’s Office One Annapolis initiative.

The project got its start in the classroom of Annapolis High School teacher Mrs. Romey Pittman, where young people were asked to share poetry that told their stories, background, experiences, lives and traditions. The assignment was inspired by the “Where I am From” poem of George Ella Lyon.

“Poetry is an important form of expression,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “It is a way to find meaning in experiences, and a way to build self confidence. This publication is an opportunity to artfully bring together young voices to promote and celebrate self-identity and self-respect.”

In all, 45 poems are published in the book. The individual poems tell of triumph, heartache, clashing cultures and proud heritage. Copies of the book of poetry will be available. RSVP here: http://evite.me/uj7KQzjRgd

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB