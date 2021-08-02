Annapolis to Participate in National Night Out Tomorrow

Join the Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and other local and state agencies to celebrate “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”

There will be food and games, resources and more! It’s free and open to the public.

Annapolis Gardens

Annapolis Walk

Bay Ridge Gardens

Michael E. Busch Library 5:30 – 8 PM

Obery Court

Woodside Gardens 6 – 9 PM



