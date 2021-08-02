Annapolis to Participate in National Night Out Tomorrow
Join the Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and other local and state agencies to celebrate “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”
There will be food and games, resources and more! It’s free and open to the public.
- Annapolis Gardens
- Annapolis Walk
- Bay Ridge Gardens
- Michael E. Busch Library
- 5:30 – 8 PM
- Obery Court
- Woodside Gardens
- 6 – 9 PM
Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB