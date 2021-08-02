THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis to Participate in National Night Out Tomorrow

| August 02, 2021, 01:00 PM

Join the Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and other local and state agencies to celebrate “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”

There will be food and games, resources and more! It’s free and open to the public.

  • Annapolis Gardens
  • Annapolis Walk
  • Bay Ridge Gardens
  • Michael E. Busch Library
    • 5:30 – 8 PM
  • Obery Court
  • Woodside Gardens
    • 6 – 9 PM

