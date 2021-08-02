Annapolis to Follow County with Employe Vaccination/Testing and Mask Usage in Buildings

Masking – effective at 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, all employees and visitors in City buildings are required to wear a mask. Signage will be installed at all City buildings, and masks will be available at City buildings that receive significant numbers of visitors (i.e., City Hall, 145 Gorman, Annapolis Police Station, Transportation). Masks will be required in all meetings, common areas, shared workspaces, and conference rooms.

Vaccinations – effective October 1, 2021, all City employees will be required to either have completed their COVID vaccination or have weekly COVID testing. Human Resources will maintain the vaccination status of all employees, and departments will be responsible for ensuring weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated employees.

Annapolis City Manager David Jarrell announced on Monday that the City of Annapolis will follow Anne Arundel County’s updated COVID policies on masking and vaccination status for City Staff, with a modification from the County on the timeline of vaccination requirements:

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended masking when the case rate gets to seven. On Thursday, July 29, Anne Arundel County’s case rate passed seven and now stands at 7.6 per 100,000 residents per day according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

“The pandemic is not over,” said City Manager David Jarrell. “We have made progress with our vaccinations, but this is a necessary step to slow the spread.”

