Annapolis Teen Drowns in Ocean City

| August 05, 2021, 02:13 PM


WBOC is reporting that a 17-year-old male from Annapolis has drowned in Ocean City, Maryland. The teen went missing yesterday while swimming off of 112th Street.

Reports indicate that the teen, who has not been identified as of yet, may have been caught in a rip current.

A rip current occurs when there is a break in the currents that cause seawater to rush away from the shore. They are generally not that wide. And the best advice to avoid drowning is to swim parallel to the shore until you are free from the current and then swim toward the shore.

