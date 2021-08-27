THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis Rotary’s Crabs To Go Raises $13,500 for Community

| August 27, 2021, 01:55 PM

Rotarian Cynthia Danjczek and guest Candice Amesbury with steamed corn. Photo courtesy of Michael Datch

The Rotary Club of Annapolis held its annual crab feast as a drive-through event at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on August 7. For the second year, concerns around the coronavirus prompted the decision to hold the fundraiser in a safe drive-through format, rather than the traditional seated feast for 2,000 guests gathered at the stadium. 

Friends, families, and community partners ordered the equivalent of 175 bushels of crabs and purchased $4,000 in raffle tickets, netting approximately $13,500 to support local nonprofit organizations serving the community. 

The Rotary offered special thanks to lead sponsor Exelon, and the countless volunteers and generous contributors without whom this event would not have been possible. Additionally,  ProMD Health, Fast Signs, and Chesapeake Seafood Catering; along with media partners Eye on Annapolis, Bay Weekly/CBM, WNAV, Naptown Scoop, and What’s Up Magazine all were integral to the success. 

Net proceeds from the event will be promptly distributed to nonprofits addressing the needs of area residents. The application to apply for a grant will be live on the website soon: www.annapolisrotary.org. 

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is celebrating its Centennial 1921-2021 – 100 years of serving the community. The club is made up of 142 dynamic individuals participating in numerous projects to benefit people locally and around the world. The club has three groups that meet at different times for the convenience of members. The Lunch Group meets Thursdays at 12 noon at Annapolis Yacht Club. The Breakfast Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:00 am at Eggcellence on Housley Road, and the Happy Group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 6:00 pm at Gordon Biersch Brewery in Parole. Guests are always welcome. To learn more or attend a meeting, contact Paul Skrickus, [email protected]

Save August 5, 2022 for the Annapolis Rotary’s 77th Annual Crab Feast at the stadium. The traditional afternoon of fun and fellowship will again include all-you-can-eat crabs, corn on the cob, crab soup, BBQ, hot dogs, side dishes, soft drinks, and beer. 

