Annapolis Road Trip? Here’s What a Holiday in the Greek Islands Looks Like

You don’t need to look far to see how similar Annapolis and Greece really are. We have a large Greek community, a giant Greek church, a wonderful Greek Festival, and countless places to eat fine Greek food. Toss in some water and the similarities are glaring. It’s no wonder many Annapolitans head to Greece to discover or revisit. Are you planning your next vacation to Greece and want to know what you should be doing while you are there? If it is your first time visiting Greece, you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on anything!

Greece has always been one of the top travel destinations in the world. It is incredibly popular, especially in the summertime, because of its incredible beaches, magical nightlife, and so much more.

While many people will stick to the mainland, it is important to know that the islands have just as much to offer, if not more, and services like Lets Ferry offer great deals on ferry rides to and from the islands. Greece is famous for its many islands where nature has been allowed to breathe, and you can enjoy this nature on your next ferry trip to the Greek islands.

Scuba Diving

If you are someone who loves the ocean then Greece is definitely the place for you. On just about all of the islands, you will find some of the most incredible beaches with both options to relax, or even have a sporty adventurous time with water sports. One of these watersports includes scuba diving.

There are so many different places in the Cyclades that are absolute must-visit diving sports from reefs filled with corals and sponges and a plethora of marine life, to even shipwrecks that are hundreds of years old and have so much for divers to discover.

Diving is a popular sport in the Greek islands because of just what It has to offer. From a beginner all the way to an advanced diver, there is something for everyone. There are even underwater caves filled with fossilized bones and more that are waiting to be discovered by divers.

Visit the Homeland of Ouzo

When visiting the Island of Lesvos something that you may come across quite frequently is the drink, Ouzo. Ouzo is said to be Greece’s most popular drink and the drink of choice for most locals. Lesvos is the homeland of Ouzo and is incredibly well known for this drink that it produces.

High in alcohol with a licorice taste, locals say that the key to drinking ouzo is eating snacks while you sip. It’s safe to say the ouzo isn’t a drink for beginners but is definitely worth a try if you are visiting Greece as it is part of the culture and a great way to be a part of the community and experience Greek life at its peak. There are many different kinds to choose from, but all are very high in alcohol content.

Climbing

Next on the list of things to do while vacationing in the Greek islands, is going climbing. Tinos is an island that is well known for its rock climbing and bouldering scene. It is said to have the largest bouldering center in all of Europe, making it a must-see attraction for those who are avid climbers.

This is for those who are a little more adventurous and like taking risks. While this adventure is a bit more extreme, there is no doubt that it is worth it. With dozens of climbing routes to choose from and a multitude of difficulty levels to pick, there is something for anyone who wants to give it a try.

Cycling

Last but not least we have cycling. While this may seem like a very normal and mundane thing to do, it is actually one of the best ways to make your way and tour the island of Naxos. This is a popular transportation method for tourists and a great way to see the island in its full beauty.

This island is incredibly popular among tourists, which means that they most likely won’t have a car with them. When in Naxos, it is incredibly easy to find a place that rents out bikes, or even gives out cycling tours of the island if that is what you are looking for.

There is a large network of roads for you to explore and discover and they are easy to navigate making it perfect for tourists looking for a bit of exercise and fun at the same time.

