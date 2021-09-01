Annapolis Providing Sandbags to Residents and Businesses in Advance of Ida

The City of Annapolis will offer sandbags to residents and businesses ahead of the arrival of Tropical Depression Ida. Homeowners will get up to five sandbags and businesses will be eligible for 10. The sandbags will be available in the parking lot of the Kenneth R. Dunn Muncipal Pool at Truxtun Park, 251 Pump House Road, Annapolis starting early in the morning on Wednesday, September 1.

SANDBAG OPERATION: The City will have 40 tons of sand and will supply bags and shovels beginning at 7 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., any resident or business in line will have access. Anyone arriving after 11:30 a.m. will be turned away so that Department of Public Works personnel can turn their attention to other necessary preparations. At the sandbagging operation, residents should maintain physical distance from those not in their individual family group due to ongoing threat of COVID-19.

IDA FORECAST: The National Weather Service forecast for Tropical Depression Ida has the storm arriving in Annapolis around noon with heavy periods of rain in the afternoon, evening and into Thursday. Chance of rain for Wednesday is 100 percent. There is a chance for strong winds, with gusts to 30 MPH. Small tornados may form as the storm moves through the area. The rain is forecasted to move out by noon on Friday.

The City is preparing for downed trees and power lines. The Annapolis Department of Planning and Zoning will deploy damage assessment teams with the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management (OEM). The Department of Public Works (DPW) will deploy “cut and toss” teams for debris cleanup.

GET PREPARED: Create or restock your emergency kit. Being prepared means having your own food, water, and other supplies to last for at least 72 hours. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

Include the following items in your emergency kit:

First Aid Kit and medications.

Canned food and can opener.

At least three gallons of water per person.

Protective clothing, bedding, or sleeping bags.

Battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries.

Pet food and supplies.

Special items for infants, elderly, or disabled family members.

Written instructions for how to turn off electricity, gas, and water if authorities advise (a professional should turn them back on).

In addition:

Clear downspouts and check the storm drains adjacent to your property to reduce the possibility of localized flooding.

Secure loose objects, such as outdoor furniture, plants, or lawn ornaments that could become a projectile in high winds.

Charge up your electronic devices.

Know where you keep your insurance policy and contact information in the event your home or business sustains storm damage.

STAY INFORMED: The Annapolis Call Center is activated seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer non-emergency inquiries from the public. The Call Center number is 410-260-2211. For any questions or concerns after 5 p.m., please call the Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.

“Alert Annapolis” is a system that allows the City of Annapolis to send automated telephone messages, text messages, or emails quickly and efficiently in the event of an emergency. The brief message will provide information on the emergency and any important instructions. To sign up for Alert Annapolis, please go to the following site www.alertannapolis.regroup.com

“Prepare Me Annapolis Mobile App” is a free app from the Office of Emergency Management that provides emergency preparedness information to City of Annapolitans residents. The app delivers push notifications that include details and notices about City functions and activities. Prepare Me Annapolis is available, free of charge, on both the Apple Store and on Google Play.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN: Please follow Annapolis Police directives and turn around at road closures. Do not drive through standing water. As a reminder, it only takes a few inches of water to turn a car into a boat (one without a motor or steering). Take the advice that the National Weather Service offers: “Turn Around. Don’t Drown!”

