Annapolis Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle in Glen Burnie

On July 31, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Crain Highway in the area of Mayo Road in Glen Burnie, for a crash involving a pedestrian.

A Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Crain Highway passing the intersection of Mayo Road when it struck a pedestrian who was walking in the center of the roadway. The pedestrian has been identified as a 57-year-old male from Annapolis.

The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. The pedestrian was transported by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the University of Maryland, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash.

The name of the pedestrian is not being released pending notification of his family.

