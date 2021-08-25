THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis-Based RXNT Named to Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

| August 25, 2021, 10:39 AM

RXNT, a leading Health IT company providing integrated, cloud-based software for medical specialties, today announced that for the third year in a row, the company was ranked on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of The 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. The company achieved a revenue growth of 74% during a period when the economy grew by just 15%.

“We are honored to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year running,” said Randy Boldyga, CEO, President, and Founder of RXNT.

The Arc of Central Maryland

“Throughout the past year, we’ve seen tremendous growth across our organization, and we’ve set the bar high for continued progress towards our goals—to provide the best ambulatory healthcare software in the industry. Incredible thanks go to our team and our clients, who put their trust in RXNT to keep practices on track and patients happy.”

Other notable alumni from past Inc. 5000 lists include Intuit, Microsoft, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and more. Together, the 5,000 companies on this year’s list added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»