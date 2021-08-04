Alan Hewitt of the Moody Blues and The Reagan Years Coming Soon to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Grayson Moon (Just added to Katie Pruitt’s Show)

Thursday, August 19

8pm | $20

Maggie Miles Rescheduled from Saturday, August 7

Tuesday, September 14

8pm | $15

Fastball

Monday, September 20

8pm | $35

Alan Hewitt (Moody Blues fame) & One Nation

Monday, October 4

7:30pm | $35

Hayes Carll

Sunday, October 31

7pm | $30

The Reagan Years: America’s Premiere 80s Tribute Band

Friday, November 26

8pm | $29.50

Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience

Saturday, April 2

8pm | $29.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/04 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

08/05 The Docksiders Yacht Rock Tribute

08/06 Pressing Strings

08/07 The Unlikely Candidates

08/08 The Fifth Dimension

08/10 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

08/11 Paul Thorn w. Jamie McLean Band

08/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute

08/13 + 14 Comedian Jim Breuer

08/14 Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder (matinee)

08/15 Bob Baldwin & Friends feat. Lori Williams

08/15 Ann Wilson at MARYLAND HALL

08/16 AMFM Presents “In The Vane of…” The Beach Boys

08/17 Indigenous w. Early Times & The High Rollers

08/17 Tower of Power at MARYLAND HALL

08/18 Tuba Skinny

08/19 Katie Pruitt w. Grayson Moon

08/20 Mike Love

08/21 Second Helping Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

08/22 O-Town w. LFO

08/23 Citizen Cope

08/25 Three Dog Night

08/26 The Rock-A-Sonics feat. Willie Berry

08/27 Hollis Brown

08/28 Tenille Townes (matinee)

08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More

08/29 Elektric Voodoo

08/30 Biondi Family Band

08/31 Julian Marley

09/01 Bernard Allison

09/02 Scott Miller

09/03 Jocelyn & Chris

09/04 Tommy Prine w. Peter Holsapple

09/05 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger Experience

09/07 Julia Fordham

09/08 Skerryvore

09/09 The Iron Maidens

09/10 Al Di Meola

09/11 Dave Tieff and Corey Hall from Laughing Colors

09/11 Women’s Work Comedy feat. April Macie, Chaunte Wayans & Tammy Pescatelli

09/12 Madeleine Peyroux

09/13 AM/FM Presents “In the Vane of…” Van Morrison

09/14 Maggie Miles (rescheduled from 8/7/21)

09/15 BLKBOK

09/16 Comedian Noel Casler

09/17 Dana Fuchs

09/18 Cracker (matinee)

09/18 Reckless Kelly

09/19 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/20 Fastball

09/21 Al Stewart

09/22 Justin Hayward

09/23 David Cook

09/24 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience

09/25 Chris Duarte (matinee)

09/25 Hudson River Line Performing the Music of Billy Joel

09/26 The High Kings

09/27 Five For Fighting with Strings & Elizabeth The Catapult

09/28 Watkins Family Hour

09/29 Keiko Matsui

09/30 Sarah Jarosz

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

