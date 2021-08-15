Aging Advisory Council Seeking New Members

The Anne Arundel County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council is seeking interested individuals to serve. Members of the Council serve in an advisory capacity to the Department of Aging and Disabilities and the County Executive to further the county’s and area agency’s mission of developing and coordinating community-based systems of services for all older persons in the planning and service area.

The Council is comprised of county residents who volunteer to serve in an advisory capacity to the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, the County Executive, and other governmental bodies as established under the 1965 Older Americans Act.

The Council provides advice on all matters relating to development, administration, and operations conducted under the Area Agency on Aging. This includes goals, objectives, priorities and execution of the Annual Plan. Other duties include; reviewing and providing recommendations on grant proposals when appropriate, evaluating programs funded by the Area Agency on Aging, and advising County officials on matters relating to older citizens.

The Council also reviews and comments on community policies, programs and actions which affect older persons. These responsibilities help to assure maximum coordination and responsiveness and identify gaps in services to older persons.

Members of the Council provide recommendations for corrective action and act as advocates for the senior citizens of Anne Arundel County. They also attend Advisory Council meetings and actively participate in deliberations and activities.

Advisory Council meetings are held every second Friday of the month, excluding July and August, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Individuals interested in being considered for membership should send a cover letter and resume to David Unterberger, Annapolis, MD 21401 or email at [email protected]. For more information, contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities at 410-222-4464. TTY users should call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.



