AACPS: Masks Required For Public Schools This Fall

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto has announced that masks will. be required in all school buildings this year for students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

The decision was announced on the school district’s website and YouTube channel.

In addition to the masking rules, Arlotto said that there are no plans to do any hybrid type of learning during the upcoming school year except for students enrolled in the virtual academy.

The AACPS policy is in concurrence with the recommendations announced by the County Department of Health yesterday.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB