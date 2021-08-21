THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
AACPS’ Back-To-School Events To Be Held In-Person This Year

| August 21, 2021, 04:32 PM

With a little more than three weeks to go before school doors open for 2021-2022 school year, schools across the county have scheduled Back-to-School events to provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children will be receiving and get to know the teachers who are providing that instruction.

Back-to-School events will be held in person at all schools, with an online viewing option for families who cannot attend. Families who cannot attend can follow up with teachers and school administrators with any questions.

The events begin on August 31 for families at Arnold, George Cromwell, Linthicum, Marley, North Glen, Severn, and Woodside elementary schools. Detailed information on dates and times for all county schools can be found in the charts accessible on the school system’s website at www.aacps.org/BTSevents.

Parents who have questions about the events should contact their student’s school.

