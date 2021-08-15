A Father’s Heart at Classic Theatre of Maryland for One Night Only



Ray Weaver, a Pasadena native, and global citizen is the consummate storyteller and troubadour. His long history and ability to relate his stories and songs to any audience creates a show audiences remember and come back to see again and again.

On September 11th, Weaver will be at the Classic Theatre of Maryland in the Cabaret, an intimate venue that only seats 75.

You can expect some new songs and stories, and some specially created for this show which is happening on the 20th anniversary of one of the most difficult days in our history.

“I debated long and hard with myself about the date. I decided that September 11 is indeed a fine date for a show that is made up of songs and stories about family, community, and those things that are the best of who we are,” said Weaver.

The show starts at 8 pm and the theatre offers full bar service and light snacks.

Tickets are limited and available here!

Here’s some of what people around the globe have had to say about Ray Weaver:

Anthony Clarke of the IRC restaurant group in the US said that Ray is “probably the best in the business. When new people walk into a Ray Weaver performance they are blown away, making sure to find out when he will be back.

John Conaty of The Globe in Copenhagen has booked Ray at several different venues he has managed over the years:

“I’ve been the manager at numerous venues and I’ve made sure to book Ray at each one as often as possible. Unexpendable.”

Along with his epic live performances, Ray Weaver is an award-winning songwriter with the rare ability to transform life into songs and stories that are intensely personal, yet still, touch a universal chord.

J. Doug Gill from Musicians Monthly called him “…a master storyteller who knows how to wrap an intensely personal cloak.”

Doug Floyd of altcountrytab.com said, ”The writing talent here is really pretty formidable. The names of Steve Earle, Townes van Zandt and Guy Clark all spring to mind.”

“These are strong, intimate songs – a personal and live-affirming history of life’s ups and downs, pain, luck, love and joy …” Copenhagen Blues Festival.

Ray was the co-writer of all of the songs on the debut CD ‘Watch Me’ by Nina Massara, which received glowing reviews and charted on blues playlists worldwide. One of the songs was recently featured on Fox Television’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ program.

The show on September 11th is based on Ray’s book ‘A Father’s Heart”, which collects some of his best-loved stories and songs into a multimedia package.

Ray has played concerts and festivals across the United States and in Europe. His music has been used on the Travel Channel, the WB Network and featured on radio and internet stations worldwide.

