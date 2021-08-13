THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

74-Year Old Woman Stabbed During Edgewater Home Invasion

| August 13, 2021, 12:36 PM

On August 13, 2021, at approximately 1230 am., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater.

The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance.

The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction. Numerous units responded to the location and immediately provided medical attention to the victim. Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

An extensive search was conducted with the assistance of the police helicopter and canine units. Additionally, officers conducted a door-to-door canvas of the surrounding neighborhood homes to speak with community members to ensure community safety and locate the suspect. Despite these efforts, the suspect was not located. The suspect is described as an unknown-race male, approximately 5’8” with a muscular build.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Southern District detectives are urging anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960.  Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers 24-Hours a day toll-free at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»