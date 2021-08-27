52 Years of the Annapolis Boat Shows: A Photography Exhibit

This August MC3 will be presenting a new art exhibit titled, “ In A Flash: Discover 52 Years of Photos from the Annapolis Boat Shows”. The exhibit will run from Wednesday, August 11th to Friday, September 3rd. The exhibiting artists include Josh Davidson, Billy Black, Kevin Fleming, Jay Fleming, and John Bildahl.

A reception for the artists will be held on the evening of Saturday, August 28th at MC3 and will feature a silent art auction, complimentary refreshments, and historical artifacts from the Annapolis Boat Show’s archives.

Over the past three years, the Annapolis Boat Shows have been a strong supporter of MC3 and have included MC3 as one of the benefitting non-profit organizations at each show. “In A Flash” has been sponsored by The Annapolis Boat Shows and Nancy & Paul Jacobs. Nancy is an Executive Board member at MC3 and has been a large supporter of the arts in Annapolis. The Gallery at MC3 is sponsored by Sisco Associates.

This is a free event, with a suggested donation of $20.

