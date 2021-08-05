5 Ways to Make Your Post-COVID Local Concert a Success

COVID-19 has made a great impact, especially on people’s social lives. Social interactions have been limited; events and gatherings that people used to look forward to have been temporarily put on hold for a good year.

With more and more people recovering from the virus and being vaccinated, many countries are starting to lift restrictions. Concerts are slowly being rescheduled. After being restricted for a long time, the excitement of the crowd to attend loud, colorful concerts again with friends and families they haven’t been with is understandable and anticipated.

After all, local concerts are a great way to celebrate recovery from the virus. But take note that the world’s recovery rate is still not at 100 percent, and there are still some restrictions in place. You may be out of practice, so here are some tips to make your concert or festival go as smoothly as possible:

1. Advertise Online and In-Person

The virus forced the world to do almost everything online, from business to studying to shopping and socialization. Therefore, online advertising is the most powerful method at this point. A good social presence is important for you to appeal to and engage your target audience.

Make sure participating music acts also share info on their own socials. Collaborate with them so you can both reach the audience. Use your social media channels wisely and try to launch ads and teasers that are entertaining or interactive, like games and live streams. You can also launch campaigns to stir positive word-of-mouth.

Now that people are spending time in public spaces again, you can also try flyers, posters, and signs. Balance an online and real-world presence to get more people informed about the event and the performers.

2.Take Advantage of Outdoor Options

It is known that the virus has a lesser chance of being transmitted in open areas where air can circulate and people can maintain a safe distance from one another. Hence, take advantage of outdoor concert spaces.

Almost everyone loves outdoor concerts, and it will be even more encouraging and beneficial as it allows people to follow social distancing. With spacious outdoor venues and a limit on the number of admitted concert-goers, you promote audience safety and put your attendees at ease.

An intimate outdoor concert can also be a more personalized experience. Additionally, it can be easier to set up a small outdoor concert that can indulge local concert-goers. To give them a great local concert experience, prioritize setting up your sound system and make sure speakers are scattered in strategic places to let the audience hear everything. Having some shade is also a good precaution if it rains or for a break from the summer sun.

3.Partner with Local Eateries for Concessions

The pandemic has been rough for the food sector, specifically for restaurants. As of December 2020, over 110,000 eating and drinking establishments were closed down, either temporarily or permanently.

As you organize your planned concerts, try to involve food businesses that need promotional opportunities and an economic boost.

Using local restaurant catering, food trucks, and small food businesses for concessions gives your concert more local charm while also supporting local small businesses.

4.Keep Everyone Hydrated Safely

People often get dehydrated at concerts, even small ones, because of all the energy they use for dancing and singing along. That is why it is good to offer beverages among the perks of your event to keep everyone hydrated and cool.

Have water accessible and available at all times, for free if you can. You can also use this as an opportunity to sell other refreshments, which can give you a little extra income.

Stadium cups in bulk are a great way to make sure everyone stays hydrated and has their own cup, which can be reusable. You can also add your event logo onto the reusable stadium cups, which can be good merchandise and a souvenir for people to keep.

5.Consider a Whole Series

The limitation on the number of people that can attend events in a single place is still highly recommended for precaution and monitoring reasons. But an excellent way to cater to everyone is to make a series of concerts.

A concert series is a great way to raise money, and they can also let you have more performers. This can help raise awareness of local music acts while allowing more people to have a good time.

People long to gather again, so some may take the opportunity to attend the whole series. While others who have scheduling conflicts will have multiple date options to choose from to attend. Also, lots of music acts suffered during the pandemic due to not being able to perform or even record, so it’s a great opportunity for them. Everybody wins!

Give Them a Spectacular Concert Experience

Local concerts are looked forward to by many as it is an opportunity to physically socialize and have fun again and mark the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local concerts are a remarkable way to celebrate, so make it as fun, entertaining, safe, and unforgettable for everyone as possible.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS