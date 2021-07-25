Yard Goats Hit Four Homers in 13-6 Victory Over Baysox

The Bowie Baysox (41-29) four-game winning streak came to an end Sunday as the Hartford Yard Goats (22-49) won the series finale 13-6. Elehuris Montero and Coco Montes each hit two home runs for Hartford.

Montero and Montes hit back-to-back solo homers in the first. After Greg Cullen put Bowie on the board with a RBI single in the second, Montes hit his second homer in the third to extend the Goats lead to 5-1.

Kyle Stowers hit a two-run homer to right center in the fifth, but Hartford responded with five runs in the sixth. They scored two runs on passed balls and Montero hit his second homer to left center. Patrick Dorrian went deep in the ninth and hit a three-run shot down the right field line.

Dorrian and Cullen each had two hits for the Baysox. Dorrian went 2-for-4 with three RBI while Cullen finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Stowers went 1-for-4 with two RBI. Bowie combined for seven hits and were 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Hartford combined for 18 hits, and eight of their nine batters recorded at least one hit. Six Yard Goats also had multi-hit games. Hartford finished 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Blaine Knight started for the Baysox and went four innings. He allowed eight hits and five runs with one strikeout. The loss went to Knight who is now 2-3 with Bowie this season. David Lebron, Ryan Conroy, and Tyler Erwin finished the game from the bullpen. Despite the Baysox pitchers allowing 18 hits, they combined for only two walks.

Despite the loss on Sunday, Bowie was victorious in the six-game series with four wins. They will head out on a two-week road trip in Erie and Somerset. The Baysox return home Tuesday August 10 at 6:35 p.m. for a six-game series vs the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

