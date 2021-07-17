Watershed Stewards Academy Announces the 2021-2022 Master Watershed Steward Certification Course

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) certification course trains and supports community leaders to become Master Watershed Stewards. Master Watershed Stewards take action with their neighbors to address the problem of stormwater pollution and restore local waterways in Anne Arundel County. Prospective Stewards need not have prior knowledge; they will receive training to identify and solve environmental problems in their community and form connections with a local network of energized leaders.

The Certification Course will be held in a hybrid format. Sessions run from October 2021 to April 2022 and will occur either online or at various locations around Anne Arundel County. A complete course schedule and additional information may be found at aawsa.org. Watershed Stewards serve within an Anne Arundel County community in which they live, work, learn or worship.

If you are interested in learning more about the course and the application process, you must attend an information session prior to submitting an application. See below for dates for the Information Sessions.

If you are unable to attend any of the sessions listed below, please contact Noelle Chao, Program Coordinator: [email protected], 410-222-3831 to schedule a meeting. The Sessions last approximately one hour.

Wednesday, August 18th, 7 – 8 pm

Tuesday, August 24th, 12 – 1 pm

Tuesday, September 14th, 12 – 1 pm

Wednesday, September 22nd, 7 – 8 pm

To learn more about the certification course, or to register for any of these Information Sessions, please visit www.aawsa.org. Applications will be due no later than 5 pm on Friday, September 24th. The upcoming certification course will begin on October 19th.

For more information about WSA please visit our website: www.aawsa.org

