Violent Storm Wallops Annapolis Area
The National Weather Service began issuing warnings for strong thunderstorms at 12:45 pm and they continued throughout the afternoon until they were replaced with an emergency alert sent to cell phones advising of a tornado warning at 3:33 pm advising people to seek immediate shelter in a basement.
And then the skies opened up. While a tornado has not yet been confirmed, the storm was dramatic and caused a good deal of damage and power outages across the region.
Annapolis just got walloped by a quick moving storm. I believed the tornado warnings when I saw this in the horizon. 😧 pic.twitter.com/G7ZZHJGFda
— Ed McEvoy (@ed_mcevoy) July 1, 2021
A bit of severe weather in #Annapolis this afternoon ⛈#MdWx pic.twitter.com/oDxbSlxjEi
— U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) July 1, 2021
Big tree branches down outside St. Anne’s church pic.twitter.com/YTpuUKsv7v
— Lilly Price (@lillyptweets) July 1, 2021
Crazy heavy rain, wind,lightning just now at FedEx field. @BillKelly7News pic.twitter.com/hlNZza75RE
— Brad Bell (@Brad7News) July 1, 2021
Damage photos ©2021 by Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis
By 5:30 pm, BGE was reporting 186 power outages in Anne Arundel County.
