Violent Storm Wallops Annapolis Area

The National Weather Service began issuing warnings for strong thunderstorms at 12:45 pm and they continued throughout the afternoon until they were replaced with an emergency alert sent to cell phones advising of a tornado warning at 3:33 pm advising people to seek immediate shelter in a basement.

And then the skies opened up. While a tornado has not yet been confirmed, the storm was dramatic and caused a good deal of damage and power outages across the region.

Annapolis just got walloped by a quick moving storm. I believed the tornado warnings when I saw this in the horizon. 😧 pic.twitter.com/G7ZZHJGFda — Ed McEvoy (@ed_mcevoy) July 1, 2021

Big tree branches down outside St. Anne’s church pic.twitter.com/YTpuUKsv7v — Lilly Price (@lillyptweets) July 1, 2021

Crazy heavy rain, wind,lightning just now at FedEx field. @BillKelly7News pic.twitter.com/hlNZza75RE — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) July 1, 2021

Damage photos ©2021 by Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

By 5:30 pm, BGE was reporting 186 power outages in Anne Arundel County.

