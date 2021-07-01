THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Violent Storm Wallops Annapolis Area

| July 01, 2021, 05:49 PM

The National Weather Service began issuing warnings for strong thunderstorms at 12:45 pm and they continued throughout the afternoon until they were replaced with an emergency alert sent to cell phones advising of a tornado warning at 3:33 pm advising people to seek immediate shelter in a basement.

And then the skies opened up.  While a tornado has not yet been confirmed, the storm was dramatic and caused a good deal of damage and power outages across the region.

Damage photos ©2021 by Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

By 5:30 pm, BGE was reporting 186 power outages in Anne Arundel County.

