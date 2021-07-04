THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

VaxCash $400K Prize Goes to a Happy Baltimorean

| July 04, 2021, 11:37 AM


A resident of Baltimore City is the winner of the $400,000 grand prize in the final drawing of the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion.

Officials from the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) are in the process of contacting and verifying the eligibility of the winner, whose identity is not immediately available. Maryland Lottery staff will then guide the winner through the claims process. The winner will have the option to remain anonymous.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The Baltimore City resident is the last of 41 winners in the VaxCash Promotion. The first 40, selected in daily drawings from May 25 through July 3, each won $40,000. The $2 million in prize money came from the Maryland Lottery’s marketing fund and had already been allocated to the Lottery for advertising and promotional purposes.

The VaxCash Promotion, announced by Governor Larry Hogan on May 20, was a collaboration of the Maryland Lottery and MDH, aimed at incentivizing Marylanders who had not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations while rewarding those who had. All Maryland residents 18 and older who received a COVID-19 shot at a non-Federal facility in Maryland at any time were automatically entered into the drawings. Beginning with the June 27 drawing, 21,389 Maryland residents 18 or older who were vaccinated at Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities located in Maryland also became eligible under a records-sharing agreement between the VA and MDH.

The first drawing on May 25 included more than 2.9 million Maryland residents who had received at least one COVID-19 shot prior to that date, and there were more than 3.2 million in the final drawing on July 4. Winners, who were from 12 counties and Baltimore City, had the option to remain anonymous, but so far there have been 11 who consented to publicity and told their stories about the importance of being vaccinated:

Since its inception in 1973, Maryland Lottery and Gaming has awarded more than $28.2 billion in prizes to Lottery players and more than $17.3 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»