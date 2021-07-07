Twenty $50K Scholarships to be Awarded to Vaccinated Marylanders Aged 12-17

Similar to the wildly successful lottery program to encourage vaccinations for Maryland adults, Governor Hogan has announced a program for Marylanders aged 12-17.

As part of Maryland’s “No Arm Left Behind” campaign, Governor Hogan has launched a $1 million scholarship lottery program to encourage Marylanders ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated.

The program will be managed by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the Maryland Department of Health and will last 8 weeks. Beginning on July 12, 2021, two random winners will be drawn each week until the final week, where there will b four winners.

To be eligible, you need to be a Maryland resident between the ages of 12 and 17 and have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland prior to the drawing. Those that are already vaccinated are also eligible.

The winners will receive a $50,000 deposit into a prepaid contract for a Maryland 529 education plan which will cover most (if not all) of the tuition for a public in-state school. It is also transferrable if the student wished to attend a private school or an out-of-state school.

This follows the overwhelming success of Governor Hogan’s vaccine lottery. Maryland’s vaccination rates continue to dramatically outpace the nation. While the nation fell short of President Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70% of adults, Maryland met this ambitious goal by Memorial Day. 92.1% of Marylanders 65 and over and 75.2% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

We will be speaking with Dr. James Fielder, Secretary for the Maryland Higher Education Commission on this program tomorrow morning, so stay tuned for a bonus podcast later this week!

