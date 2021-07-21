True Food Kitchen, A Welcome Addition to the Annapolis Town Center

True Food Kitchen, the award-winning, seasonally-inspired restaurant and bar, is now open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch in Annapolis, MD. Situated in the heart of the Annapolis Town Center, this 6,675 square-foot establishment is the newest and most exciting restaurant to hit Maryland’s capital. This location marks the fifth True Food Kitchen restaurant in the Washington metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 38 locations nationwide. The full-service restaurant offers an expansive indoor dining room with open kitchen on display, outdoor patio seating, a private dining room for special events and a separate to-go room and entrance for pickup of online orders.

“We are thrilled to officially drop our anchor in Annapolis, a city with a rich culture and beautiful weather which has led to a vibrant tourism scene and home for an active and wellness-driven community,” said Christine Barone, True Food Kitchen CEO. “We’re grateful to be welcomed into Annapolis Town Center and look forward to sharing our mission to bring people together to eat better, feel better and celebrate a passion for better living.”

The location will open with its new seasonal menu, featuring a balanced take on summertime favorites with a variety of new chef-driven dishes, hand-crafted cocktails, and natural refreshers including seasonal ingredients like tomatoes, watermelon, corn and peaches, that are at their peak of freshness and flavor. Several favorites include the Tuna Lettuce Cups with wild caught tuna, a house-made Vegan Double Cheeseburger, sustainable Pan Seared Sea Bass, and Grass-fed Steak or Shrimp Tacos tastefully paired with sides of street corn and cauliflower rice. Natural refreshers such as Watermelon Lemonade and Sparkling Peach Tea are the perfect way to beat the heat, and seasonal hand-crafted cocktails such as the Watermelon Mojito, Peaches & Bourbon, or Dragon Fruit Margarita are the sweetest way to celebrate the summer!

Like most businesses in Annapolis, True Food Kitchen is a community-rooted establishment. Each of its locations strive to embody their surroundings by pulling inspiration from the local culture to create the visual appeal and feel within the restaurant, while using sustainable and natural materials to stay true to their brand.

As a nod to Annapolis, guests will enjoy a wrought-iron gated, semi-enclosed outdoor patio with white-washed brick walls adorned with patterns of trellises and climbing vines, and seating for 78. A nautical-themed bar serving fresh-pressed juices, handcrafted cocktails, and natural refreshers will celebrate the spirit of sailing. A 14-seat private dining room, available to book for special occasions, large parties or business meetings.

True Food Kitchen is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. The full lunch, dinner, and brunch menu is also available for pick-up or delivery, along with meal prep and family meals. Larger catering orders are available upon request. True Food Kitchen encourages reservations; however, walk-ins are welcome. The location i on Open Table.

The Annapolis location will continue hiring for all positions following its grand opening, with open positions for servers, bartenders, hosts/esses, chefs, cooks, dishwashers, and more. For more information, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com/locations/annapolis or to apply online, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com/careers/.

