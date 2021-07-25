Three Killed in Pasadena Single Vehicle Crash

On July 24, 2021 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Route 100 near the Route 10 interchange. This crash was witnessed by an off-duty officer who observed the vehicle traveling westbound Rt. 100 west prior to the Rt. 10 interchange at excessive speeds and in a reckless manner.

The investigation revealed an SUV was traveling westbound on Route 100 approaching the interchange with Route 10 while traveling in excess of the posted speed limit as determined by evidence at the scene. The SUV left the roadway and began to spin into a grassy roadside culvert that was lined with numerous trees. The SUV’s tires dug into the ground and ultimately started to overturn. At this point, the vehicle struck a large tree and came to rest with the uprooted tree on top of the passenger compartment.

The witnessing officer immediately stopped and requested assistance while rendering aid to the occupants. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on the scene and the three occupants of the SUV were declared deceased at the scene. The three occupants were extracted from the vehicle and were transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where autopsies will be completed.

The primary cause of the crash appears to be the failure to drive in a single lane and driving at excessive speeds which contributed to the severity of the injuries. Preliminarily, alcohol usage appears to be a factor with Toxicology results pending. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section.

