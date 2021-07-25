THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Three Killed in Pasadena Single Vehicle Crash

| July 25, 2021, 12:49 PM

On July 24, 2021 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Route 100 near the Route 10 interchange. This crash was witnessed by an off-duty officer who observed the vehicle traveling westbound Rt. 100 west prior to the Rt. 10 interchange at excessive speeds and in a reckless manner. 

The investigation revealed an SUV was traveling westbound on Route 100 approaching the interchange with Route 10 while traveling in excess of the posted speed limit as determined by evidence at the scene. The SUV left the roadway and began to spin into a grassy roadside culvert that was lined with numerous trees. The SUV’s tires dug into the ground and ultimately started to overturn. At this point, the vehicle struck a large tree and came to rest with the uprooted tree on top of the passenger compartment. 

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The witnessing officer immediately stopped and requested assistance while rendering aid to the occupants. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on the scene and the three occupants of the SUV were declared deceased at the scene. The three occupants were extracted from the vehicle and were transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where autopsies will be completed. 

The primary cause of the crash appears to be the failure to drive in a single lane and driving at excessive speeds which contributed to the severity of the injuries. Preliminarily, alcohol usage appears to be a factor with Toxicology results pending. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section. 

Rehab2Perform

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«