Three Home Runs Seal Baysox 9-4 Win Over Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Baysox took the lead in the third, a lead they did not surrender in a 9-4 victory over Richmond. Bowie hit three home runs and combined for nine hits on offense.

Doran Turchin hit a two-run shot to center over the batter’s eye in the second. Robert Neustrom hit a solo shot to right the following inning that gave the Baysox the lead for good. Johnny Rizer also hit a solo homer to left center in the fifth.

Kyle Stowers led Bowie on offense with a 3-for-4 night, he drove in an RBI on a single in the sixth. Adley Rutschman went 2-for-4 with an RBI he drove in on a double in the second. Turchin and Neustrom each drove in two RBI.

Cody Sedlock started on the mound for the Baysox. He went five innings and gave up three runs and six hits, he struck out seven and did not walk a batter. He picked up his second Double-A win of the season and improved to 2-1.

Blaine Knight finished the game out of the bullpen going four innings and allowed two hits and one run. He walked one batter and struck out five as he picked up his first save of the season.

With the win, Bowie improved to 32-21 and are 0.5 games ahead of Erie in the Double-A Northeast Southwest Division. The Baysox will try to extend their winning streak to three games Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. in game two of the six-game series vs the Flying Squirrels.

Right-hander Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 5.14 ERA) will make his second start and third appearance in Bowie in the hill Wednesday night.

The Baysox are home for a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels through Sunday, July 11th.

