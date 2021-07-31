The Cyphers Agency Grows Account, Digital, and Public Relations Departments

Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, has announced the addition of coordinators to each of the following departments: digital marketing (Push ‘n Pull), account, and public relations.

Jasmine White has been hired as an account coordinator to assist with project management, written content, and client research. She will support several client accounts including the Grain Foods Foundation, a group promoting the goodness of bread and other grains among consumers; Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school; and GEBA insurance and wealth management. Jasmine graduated from the University of Richmond with a major in business administration with concentrations in marketing and economics and a minor in French. After graduating, she worked in account management for a software company.

Taylor Markey has joined the Cyphers team as a public relations coordinator to support the PR department’s media outreach and news monitoring efforts for clients including the Flexible Packaging Association, which educates consumers on the benefits of eco-friendly packaging options; and Blue Water Development, a real estate developer and outdoor hospitality specialist. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish Literature, Linguistics, and Culture.

Reece Milner has been hired as a digital marketing coordinator to assist Push ‘n Pull in monitoring and managing clients’ digital presence through their social media accounts. His work will support OpenSky, a credit card company operated by Capital Bank; Sophia Learning, which offers online and self-paced courses for college-level credit; and Federal Data Systems, which is dedicated to the discovery and intelligence support operations in the digital environment. Reece graduated from the University of Maryland with a major in communications and a minor in general business. Throughout college and after graduation, he worked in marketing for an executive search firm with a strong focus on brand strategy and content development.

“We are so pleased to see the Cyphers team continue to grow in both numbers and expertise with the addition of Jasmine, Taylor, and Reece,” said agency Vice President, Darren Easton. “They each bring their own unique set of skills and experiences that will further evolve how we serve our clients in a truly integrated way.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS