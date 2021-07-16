The Best Universities in Maryland

Are you planning on studying in Maryland?

Maryland is known for its diverse geography, which includes mountains in the west, farms in the east, beaches in the south, and cities in the center of the state. It is also an excellent choice for potential students because of its varied opportunities for higher education.

9 Top Universities In Maryland

Choosing a college or university a critical step in your life, but with the right information, it can be an easy decision. So, before you fill out the application or go searching for the best websites to write your essay, here’s are 9 colleges or universities in Maryland that are at the top of their game

Johns Hopkins University – This university was founded in 1876 and is a private university. It has a total student enrollment of 6,256 students, is located in an urban environment, and covers 140 acres. The total annual cost of tuition is $57,010.

– This university was founded in 1876 and is a private university. It has a total student enrollment of 6,256 students, is located in an urban environment, and covers 140 acres. The total annual cost of tuition is $57,010. University of Maryland-College Park – It was established in 1856 as a public institution. It boasts a total student enrollment of 30,511, a suburban environment, and a 1,335-acre complex. The school curriculum is semester-based. Annual tuition costs for in-state students are $10,778; tuition costs for out-of-state students are $36,890.

– It was established in 1856 as a public institution. It boasts a total student enrollment of 30,511, a suburban environment, and a 1,335-acre complex. The school curriculum is semester-based. Annual tuition costs for in-state students are $10,778; tuition costs for out-of-state students are $36,890. The University of Maryland-Baltimore County – Is a non-profit organization that was established in 1966. It boasts a total student enrollment of 11,060 students, a suburban location, and a 530-acre campus. It follows a four-year academic calendar. Tuition costs for in-state students are $12,028; tuition and fees for out-of-state students are $27,662.

– Is a non-profit organization that was established in 1966. It boasts a total student enrollment of 11,060 students, a suburban location, and a 530-acre campus. It follows a four-year academic calendar. Tuition costs for in-state students are $12,028; tuition and fees for out-of-state students are $27,662. Towson University – This is a public university that was established in 1866. It offers a total student enrollment of 19,619 students, a metropolitan environment, and a 329-acre complex. The school curriculum is semester-based. Costs for in-state students are $10,456; student fees for out-of-state students are $25,508.

– This is a public university that was established in 1866. It offers a total student enrollment of 19,619 students, a metropolitan environment, and a 329-acre complex. The school curriculum is semester-based. Costs for in-state students are $10,456; student fees for out-of-state students are $25,508. St. John’s College (MD) – Is a private school that was established in 1696. It has a total student enrollment of 494 students, is located in a small city, and is 36 acres in size. The school curriculum is semester-based. The total cost of education and fees is $35,935.

– Is a private school that was established in 1696. It has a total student enrollment of 494 students, is located in a small city, and is 36 acres in size. The school curriculum is semester-based. The total cost of education and fees is $35,935. St. Mary’s College of Maryland – Is a state university that was established in 1840. It boasts a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,491 students, a rural location, and a 361-acre waterfront campus. The school curriculum is semester-based. Fees and costs for in-state students are $15,124, while tuition costs for out-of-state students are $31,200.

– Is a state university that was established in 1840. It boasts a total undergraduate enrollment of 1,491 students, a rural location, and a 361-acre waterfront campus. The school curriculum is semester-based. Fees and costs for in-state students are $15,124, while tuition costs for out-of-state students are $31,200. Washington College- This is a college on the Eastern Shore of Maryland that was established in 1782. It offers a total student enrollment of 1,288, is located in a rural location, and is 112 acres in size. The school curriculum is semester-based. The total cost of tuition and fees is $49,768.

This is a college on the Eastern Shore of Maryland that was established in 1782. It offers a total student enrollment of 1,288, is located in a rural location, and is 112 acres in size. The school curriculum is semester-based. The total cost of tuition and fees is $49,768. Goucher College- It was formed in 1885 as a private institution. It boasts a total student enrollment of 1,449 students, a metropolitan environment, and a 287-acre complex. The school curriculum is semester-based. The total cost of tuition and fees is $47,300.

It was formed in 1885 as a private institution. It boasts a total student enrollment of 1,449 students, a metropolitan environment, and a 287-acre complex. The school curriculum is semester-based. The total cost of tuition and fees is $47,300. Loyola University Maryland – Is a private school that was established in 1852. It boasts a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,925 students, is located in an urban environment and covers an area of 80 acres. The school curriculum is semester-based. The total cost of tuition and fees is $51,100.

Admission documents will vary between colleges and most will require a written essay. Many people will often buy a custom essay that will give you an idea of the style and form required and up your chances of acceptance.

Many of the above-mentioned schools are a part of The University System of Maryland (USM) which is a well-regarded higher education system that benefits roughly 165,000 students around the county.

And when you get in, Writing Universe is a great resource to help you improve and achieve all your goals.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS