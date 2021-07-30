Teen Charged With Attempted Murder After Abandoning Newborn

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 600 block of Greenway Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a report of an abandoned newborn baby. The baby was taken to a hospital and did not suffer any significant injuries. They quickly developed a suspect after several interviews.

During the past two weeks, Child Abuse Detectives executed search warrants in regards to the ongoing investigation as well as conducting additional interviews. Working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, identified as a nineteen-year-old female from the 600 block of Wardour Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, the commissioner issued the following charges in regards to the abandonment of the baby: Attempted First and Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault, First and Second Degree Child Abuse, Neglect of a Minor, Reckless Endangerment and Desertion of a Minor Child. On Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

This was a tragic incident that could have safely been avoided. The newborn baby in this case is still doing well and is healthy. The Anne Arundel County Police wants to stress to all that in Maryland, no one ever has to abandon a newborn baby. Under the Safe Haven law, a distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant can safely give up custody of their baby, no questions asked. Newborns can be left at hospitals or law enforcement stations.

A parent or another adult with the approval of the mother has up to 10 days from the birth to invoke Safe Haven anonymously and safely leave a baby with a responsible adult at a designated location. A person who invokes Safe Haven is immune from civil liability or criminal prosecution provided the child is unharmed. If you have questions about Maryland’s Safe Haven law, please call the Department of Human Resources at 800-332-6347 or your local department of social services.

Even though an arrest has been made, this is still an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB