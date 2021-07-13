Surprising Ways Your Mattress Affects Your Sleep And Health

Sleep is not an optional activity. People can’t function at all unless they get a good night’s sleep every single night. While many people know this in an abstract way, they’re unaware of the best ways to get those hours in gear. Many people are not aware of the role that a truly good mattress can play in how they get to sleep and stay there comfortably.

Your mattress is the foundation of your sleep regime. A bad choice can leave you tossing and turning all night long. A good mattress allows you to sit back and drift off to sleep with ease. Everyone should know exactly how a mattress can have an impact on their lives each day. Keep on reading to find out the various ways your mattress is affecting your sleep and health.

You Can Be Allergic To Your Mattress

Believe it or not, you can actually be allergic to your own mattress. You and your partner are not the only things on top of your mattress. Dust mites like to live there year-round. These microscopic creatures like you, and they’re happy to feed on the dead skin cells you shed as you sleep. While most people can live comfortably with them, millions of Americans are actually allergic to the little buggers. They’re particularly troublesome if you or your partner has asthma.

This may sound disgusting and dangerous but there are steps you can take to combat this problem. If you don’t feel well as you sleep, you’ll want to wash all of your bedding and pillowcases in hot water at least twice a week. The hot water is what will kill the dust mites. If possible, change your pillows every few weeks if they are really hurting you. You can also clean your mattress with a vacuum cleaner at least once a month to really get them out of your house.

Your Mattress May be Stress-Inducing

If you find that you’re constantly feeling stressed, the source of your overall frustration and discomfort might be your mattress. If you’ve had your mattress for a long time, it’s time to think about replacing it. A typical traditional mattress is designed to last for about twenty years. After that, it can easily become worn. You might notice the springs aren’t providing a lot of give anymore. There may also be places where it sags. Now is the time to think about what kind of mattress you want and what is going to work best for your specific needs.

Many people suffer from back pain and pain in the back can make it hard to pay attention at work and make it harder to enjoy your life. A worn-out mattress can make back pain even worse. Fortunately, there are many mattresses that have even been shown to help combat back pain.

Definitions Are Not Written in Stone

Many people tend to think that a mattress is either firm or hard. The notion of mattress firmness can be quite elusive. It tends to vary depending on the maker as well as the person using it. For example, a large man might find a given mattress quite firm while his wife might feel it is very soft as she sleeps next to him. Bear in mind that either a soft mattress or a hard mattress can be just right for your needs. It all comes down to what each person happens to like. That’s why it is best to sit down on the mattress before you move forward with purchasing it.

Allow yourself enough time to figure out if this mattress is ideal for you. Don’t be embarrassed to lean back and sit on it for a few minutes. Some mattresses have additional features such as a pillow top and this can provide an extra layer of luxury. The right mattress is the one that feels good when you sit on it. You also want to think about the kind of material you like best. That might be memory foam, the classic coil, or a combination of varied materials.

Using Your Mattress For Things Other Than Sleeping

In these days of the portable home office, it’s more tempting than ever to make your mattress do double duty. Don’t fall into that trap, leave your mattress for sleeping. Working on top of your mattress might mean shifting positions many times a day. It can also lead to eating and drinking on top of it and that’s the last thing you need. Stay away from the mattress during the day. If you have to use your bedroom as your home office, buy a nice desk for your work and a comfortable chair to put next to it. Leave the mattress for what it intended to be used for: getting a really good night’s sleep.

As humans, we need sleep in order to function at optimal levels. And while there are a lot of stressors in our environment that can impact our sleep and health such as work, relationships, etc., our mattress can also play a role in how much sleep we get. Learning about the ways mattresses can affect your health and sleep is important so that you can identify if your mattress is the source of your sleep problems, which will then allow you to make any necessary changes to your mattress.

