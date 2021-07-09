Stumped on State Taxes? Free Help is Available From Comptroller’s Office

Comptroller Peter Franchot encourages taxpayers with last-minute questions about their state income tax returns before the July 15 filing deadline to seek assistance from agency staff, either in person or virtually.

The Comptroller extended the deadline by three months due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as state and federal legislation that required extensive changes to 2020 tax forms in the middle of the tax filing season.

No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by July 15. The extended deadline applies to 2020 individual, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns, as well as 2021 first and second quarter estimated payments.

“The least we could do to provide a small dose of relief to Marylanders financially impacted by the pandemic is give them more time to file and pay taxes,” Comptroller Franchot said. “As always, agency staffers stand ready to respect taxpayers, respond to taxpayer needs and get results in a timely manner.”

Individual taxpayers who filed a federal extension automatically get a state extension, with both lasting until October 15. If you expect to owe the state money, that must be paid by July 15 to avoid being assessed interest and penalties. If a taxpayer did not request a federal extension and more time is needed to file state taxes, follow the instructions on Form PV. Filing this form extends the time to submit taxes, but does not extend the time to pay.

Comptroller Franchot recently announced a temporary, automatic waiver of interest and penalties for pass-through entities (PTEs) filing and paying their 2020 income taxes by September 15, 2021. The waiver was a result of legislation passed in the 2021 legislative session that required revisions to the 2020 PTE forms. The waiver applies to late payment interest and penalty that otherwise would have been incurred on payments made after July 15, 2021, if the 2020 returns are filed and tax is paid by September 15, 2021. PTE filers who need additional relief may send requests to [email protected].

The agency’s 12 branch offices are located in Annapolis, Baltimore, Cumberland, Elkton, Frederick, Greenbelt, Hagerstown, Salisbury, Towson, Upper Marlboro, Waldorf, and Wheaton for in-person visits. However, the agency will continue to provide service to taxpayers via virtual appointments. Those appointments can be scheduled at www.marylandtaxes.gov and by clicking on the “Locations” tab.

Comptroller Franchot’s office has processed more than 2.9 million state returns this tax season with more than $2.1 billion in refunds issued to more than 2.1 million taxpayers, with refunds averaging $1,000.

For more information or if you have questions about your state return, email [email protected] or call 410-260-7980 from Central Maryland or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Assistance is available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

