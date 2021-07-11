Squirrels Defeat Baysox 7-5

The Flying Squirrels relied on the long ball Saturday night, hitting three home runs in a 7-5 victory. The Baysox tied the game twice, but never took the lead.

Frankie Tostado opened the scoring in the second with a solo homer to right center. Vince Fernandez hit a two-run shot in the fifth and added an RBI single in the seventh. David Villar hit a three-run homer to left in the eighth that gave Richmond the lead for good.

Bowie tied the game twice, Cadyn Grenier reached on a throwing error that scored two in the fifth. The Baysox loaded the bases in the seventh and scored on a walk. Bowie added a run in the ninth as Patrick Dorrian scored from third on a wild pitch.

Five batters each recorded a hit for the Baysox. Kyle Stowers and Greg Cullen each went 1-for-3 and drove in an RBI. Robert Neustrom, Toby Welk, Johnny Rizer, and Chris Hudgins each recorded a hit. Bowie went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left ten runners on base.

Grayson Rodriguez started for the Baysox and went five innings, he allowed three hits and three runs. Rodriguez also struck out six batters. Cameron Bishop went three innings and allowed seven hits and four runs, he also walked three. Nick Vespi finished the game for Bowie.

The Baysox will try to finish the six-game series with a win this afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Ofelky Peralta (3-0, 3.34 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against right-hander Luis Amaya (3-0, 4.76 ERA) for Richmond.

